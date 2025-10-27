HEAL with Kelly
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Kelly's Reflections
Healing Stories
Healing Sessions
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Feeling Whole Without 'No Evidence of Disease'
Name: Asheley Wessling Siemer
19 hrs ago
9
2
Breathwork Session with Gwen Dittmar
Most of us spend our days living from the neck up — thinking, analyzing, managing, trying to make sense of life through the mind.
Oct 23
51:22
The Missing Trimester
Most of us think of pregnancy as beginning the moment we see two pink lines.
Oct 21
1
Feeling to Heal: Befriending the Anxiety Alarm in Our Body
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly 1 in 5 American adults — about 20% — experienced an anxiety disorder in the past year.
Oct 14
3
Listening Deeper: Jaclyn Tolentino's Journey From Cancer to Healing
Name: Jaclyn Tolentino
Oct 13
5
1
3:13
In the Presence of Horses
A couple of weeks back, after a heavy period of time, I found myself back in the round pen for a session of equine therapy with my brilliant…
Oct 8
3
1
From Stage 3C to Thriving: Stacy Solodkin’s Healing Journey
Name: Stacy Solodkin
Oct 7
9
1
9:59
Live Healing: EFT Tapping to Calm Anxiety with Jackie Viramontez
A recording from HEAL with Kelly's live video
Oct 1
4
34:56
September 2025
The Web Within Us
When I sat down with Ashley Black, our conversation highlighted a truth: nothing in the body exists in isolation.
Sep 30
4
Inner Beauty, Beyond the Mirror
If you caught my Instagram reel from earlier this month, you saw me touch on how real beauty begins within.
Sep 24
6
1
Listening for Guidance
I recently sat down with psychic medium and spiritual teacher MaryAnn DiMarco, and our conversation was a reminder that guidance isn’t some mysterious…
Sep 23
8
Hijacked Minds: Reclaiming Your Focus in the Age of Distraction
There’s a reason so many of us feel exhausted — even when we’re “doing everything right.” We can stack our days with meditation, green juice, red light…
Sep 16
7
2
© 2025 Kelly Gores
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts