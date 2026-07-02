Have you heard of the origin of Ho’oponopono?

Hoʻoponopono is a Hawaiian healing prayer — a practice of forgiveness, love, and responsibility. The word roughly means “to make right,” “to correct,” or “to set things in order.” Traditionally, it was not just a solo mantra or meditation. It was a family or community reconciliation process used to restore harmony when relationships, obligations, emotions, or spiritual balance had become disturbed.

It’s a process of internal cleansing, not external blame.

It’s about taking responsibility for your inner world.

It’s a powerful tool for self-healing and reconciliation

This simple practice improves our emotional regulation and our ability to handle stress.

Let’s try this practice together right now.

Imagine a person, a situation, or a moment that you would like to forgive and release. It can be big or small — recent or from the past.

This practice of forgiveness can be directed toward yourself, or another.

Picture this intention clearly.

Now repeat these four simple phrases aloud or in your mind:

“I’m sorry.”

“Please forgive me.”

“Thank you.”

“I love you.”

And again

“I’m sorry.”

“Please forgive me.”

“Thank you.”

“I love you.”

Inhale softly…and repeat

“I’m sorry.”

“Please forgive me.”

Exhale slowly…

“ Thank you.”

“I love you.”

This is one of my all time favorite nervous system practices. The simplicity and profundity of this prayer always moves me. And the best thing is, you feel yourself shift in just a minute or two.

When someone’s behavior hurts us, our first instinct might be to relitigate it — who did what, what they owe us, what they don’t deserve. That pattern keeps the body in the same clenched, activated state the original hurt put us in. The forgiveness isn’t really for the other person. It’s the way we tell our nervous system: “you can stand down now, you can rest.”

So lately, when I catch myself spinning on something — a person, a conversation, even self-critical thoughts — I’ll just quietly repeat this prayer. I’m sorry. Please forgive me. Thank you. I love you.

It’s not about figuring out who was right. It’s about getting my peace back. My sense of agency and empowerment back. I want to feel safety in my nervous system. I want to feel held.

Give it a try, and I’d love to know where it lands for you. I think you might be surprised.

With love,

Kelly