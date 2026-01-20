One of the most striking insights from my conversation with Dr. Maya Shankar is this:

So much of our suffering comes from clinging to an outdated version of ourselves.

Dr. Maya Shankar is a renowned cognitive scientist whose work sits at the intersection of identity, behavior, and human transformation. Maya is the Senior Director of Behavioral Economics at Google, the creator and host of the award-winning podcast A Slight Change of Plans, and the former Senior Policy Advisor in the Obama White House. She founded and chaired the White House Social and Behavioral Sciences Team and later became the first Behavioral Science Advisor to the United Nations.

As you can tell, Maya has lived many lives. And yet what she reflected back so clearly is something we all experience:

We are constantly changing… but we don’t always give ourselves permission to update our identity.

We make unconscious promises early in life about who we’re supposed to be.

The “good one.”

The achiever.

The helper.

The smart one.

The stable one.

Those identities may have once kept us safe or loved — but over time, they can quietly turn into cages.

Maya spoke about how disorienting it can feel when the life you imagined no longer fits the person you’re becoming. When your interests shift. When your values evolve. When curiosity pulls you somewhere unexpected. The mind often interprets this as failure or instability, when in reality, it’s growth asking for room.

What I loved most was her reminder that certainty is not the same thing as alignment.

We often choose the familiar path because it looks responsible or impressive — even when our energy is slowly draining. But fulfillment doesn’t come from perfect plans; it comes from listening to what feels alive now.

There’s also such tenderness in the way Maya talked about curiosity. Not curiosity as productivity or achievement — but curiosity as self-trust. As the willingness to follow a thread without knowing exactly where it leads. To let interest be information. To let joy be data.

Here’s the truth many of us need to hear:

You are not betraying your past self by changing. You are honoring them by continuing to grow.

Why This Matters

When we stay loyal to who we used to be instead of who we are, we fracture ourselves. We perform instead of participate. We explain instead of feel. We live from obligation instead of intuition.

But when we allow ourselves to evolve — even clumsily, even publicly — something softens. Our energy returns. Our creativity wakes up. And life begins to feel like a conversation again, not a performance review.

This Week’s Practice

Take a few quiet minutes and reflect:

Notice where you’re outgrowing an old identity.

Is there a role, label, or expectation that no longer fits — but you keep wearing it anyway?

Follow your curiosity (without needing to justify it).

What has been gently pulling at your attention lately? A topic, a feeling, a desire, a question?

Ask a kinder question.

Instead of “What’s wrong with me for changing?” try:

“What might this version of me be needing now?”

Name one small permission slip.

One place this week where you allow yourself to respond as who you are today — not who you’ve always been.

Where in your life are you being asked to update your self-concept — and what might open up if you trusted that change is not a loss, but a becoming?

I’d love to hear what this stirs in you. Your evolution is not a problem to solve — it’s a story unfolding.

With love,

Kelly