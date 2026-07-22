Lynne Stukart had the résumé, the accolades, and the career. What she didn’t have was a way back to herself — until a rare autoimmune diagnosis forced her to stop and listen.

Name: Lynne Stukart

Challenge/Diagnosis: “Behind the polished résumé was burnout, chronic anxiety, and a growing sense that the life I had built was not truly mine. My body began telling the truth I was trying to outrun: chronic pain and migraines, and an exhaustion no amount of rest could touch. A serious hand injury threatened to end my music career. And just after I returned to playing, came a diagnosis of a rare, serious autoimmune condition. For the first time in my life, I had to stop.”

Advice you would share with others dealing with a similar challenge: “You do not have to earn rest, and you cannot perform your way to peace. Healing is not about adding one more thing. It is about returning to what was always within you, waiting in the quiet and listening deeply. Your body is not betraying you. It is speaking to you. Beneath the noise and the striving, there is a steady pulse, waiting to bring you back into harmony and balance.”

I have spent my life in a deep relationship with music and sound. What I did not know at the time was that intentional sound would one day save my life.

I loved singing from a young age, and at nine years old, I started playing the flute. By high school, I was twice named an All-State Musician. From there, I completed two Bachelor’s degrees, one in Business and one in Music, followed by two Master’s degrees in Music, graduating with honors. I have played with several symphony orchestras, and I’m a Performing Artist with a major flute company.

On the outside, it looked like I had it all together. On the inside, I was slowly drowning.

I chased milestone after milestone, convinced the next achievement would make me feel good enough. But the more I accomplished, the more anxious, overwhelmed, and disconnected I became. My body began telling the truth I was trying to outrun: chronic pain and migraines, and an exhaustion no amount of rest could touch.

After graduate school, I went through a painful divorce and survived domestic abuse. I tried to push through, believing strength would be enough. Behind the polished résumé was burnout, chronic anxiety, and a growing sense that the life I had built was not truly mine.

And the Universe was not going to let me ignore it. First, it whispered, then it nudged, and eventually, it roared.

Then three events changed the trajectory of my life.

My father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and given only a few months to live. He was a warrior, and his mindset was so extraordinary that he lived three more years (which is very rare for this type of cancer). They still talk about him at the hospitals in Iowa City. When he passed, I went through a profound identity crisis. Who was I without my dad?

Shortly after his passing, a serious hand injury threatened to end my music career: I had reconstructive surgery and went months without playing. As a musician, my instrument was my identity. And just after I returned to playing, came a diagnosis of a rare, serious autoimmune condition.

For the first time in my life, I had to stop. I was extremely ill, and I knew I had to get to the root cause.

In the silence that followed, one question kept surfacing again: who am I, and why am I here?

When I stepped into the world of therapeutic sound, sound baths, and sound journeys, I discovered something far beyond what I imagined. I began to learn other instruments: world flutes, drums, gongs, singing bowls, and voice. The drum has taught me the most. Its pulse is the closest sound we have to the human heartbeat, and its steady patterns entrain the brain, drawing the mind into slower brainwaves where healing can begin. I came to honor the silence between the notes as much as the notes, where the body finally exhales.

The deepest shift was a single realization: sound was about presence, not performance. The very thing that had exhausted me was the thing that saved me. I went from perfectionism to presence, from a life of many notes to intentional sound and silence. Just as my dad shifted his mindset to fight cancer, I shifted mine from pushing through to listening deeply.

The pain lifted, the anxiety subsided, and I began to feel genuine peace, not because I had achieved more, but because I had finally stopped fighting my own body.

As this work deepened, so did my spiritual awareness. I began to experience what I now call the Sacred Kin: the ancestral and intuitive guidance that supports my sound journeys and coaching.

Sound did not just help me recover. It changed how I live.

Today, I share what I call Sound as Medicine. Sound is no longer something I perform; it is something I steward. My days look very different now. I ruminate less. I worry less. I carry less stress in my body, and the chronic pain and migraines are rare now, not an everyday occurrence. My life feels steadier now, and I guide high-achievers, empaths, and creatives out of the chronic stress and illness I once lived in, back toward balance and resonance.

If you have always been the strong, capable one, here is what I want you to know. Your body is not betraying you. It is speaking to you. You do not have to earn rest, and you cannot perform your way to peace. Healing is not about adding one more thing. It is about returning to what was always within you, waiting in the quiet and listening deeply. Therapeutic Sound was that doorway for me, and it helps many people, too.

HEAL has been a steady companion on this path for years. The HEAL community gave language to what I was living: that our beliefs, our emotions, and our nervous system shape healing in ways conventional medicine often overlooks.

Several conversations have stayed with me. Dr. Judith Orloff helped me honor my sensitivity as an empath instead of hiding it. Rhonda Byrne reminded me how powerfully our thoughts and emotions shape what we create. And Anita Moorjani’s near-death experience is an incredible healing story. One conversation reframed my own story. Dr. Nicole LePera, whose work I follow closely, shared about reparenting the inner child and described our self-limiting patterns not as character flaws but as survival responses the nervous system learned before we had words for them. My perfectionism and years of overriding my body were not failures of willpower. They were a younger me trying to stay safe. HEAL continues to remind me I am not walking this path alone.

This is not about escape. It is about remembering and really listening to the body. Beneath the noise and the striving, there is a steady pulse, the same beat the drum has always known, waiting to bring you back into harmony and balance.

Lynne Stukart

Certified Therapeutic Sound Practitioner

Award-winning Musician

Peak Performance Coach for Creatives

Educator & Mentor