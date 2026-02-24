This week on the podcast, I sat down with scientist and best-selling author, Gregg Braden to talk about his powerful book Pure Human — and this conversation feels urgent in the here and now.

Gregg shares two parallel truths:

Technology and AI are advancing so rapidly that we may be the last generation of “pure humans.”

At the very same time, science is revealing that we are far more powerful, intelligent, and extraordinary than we’ve ever been told.

That tension is where we live right now. And it brings us to a deeper question:

Do we love ourselves enough to remain human?

You Are Not a Flawed Form of Life

There’s a narrative quietly circulating that humans are inefficient, emotional, messy, limited — and that technology can “fix” us.

Gregg challenges this directly. Our biology is not primitive. It is an incredibly sophisticated soft technology — neurons, cell membranes, DNA, epigenetic triggers — far more advanced than any silicon chip.

Our hearts are coupled to a field of information not bound by time and space. Our DNA functions like a fractal antenna, receiving and transmitting information. Our brains are scalable in ways microprocessors are not.

We are not under-endowed. In truth, we are over-endowed.

And yet, when we outsource creativity, intuition, empathy, and imagination to artificial systems, something subtle happens within us.

We atrophy.

Just as unused muscles weaken, unused neural pathways diminish. Chronic reliance on AI for creative tasks has already been shown to dampen human creativity over time.

Ultimately, it is up to us to decide. Use it… or lose it.

This Week’s Practice

Honor your biology.

Do one thing this week that strengthens the natural intelligence of your body — meditation, breathwork, music, creative writing, dance or movement.

Create without outsourcing.

Paint. Journal. Compose. Dream. Design. Invent.

Let it be imperfect. Let it be human.

Audit your inputs.

Where are you leaning on technology out of fear, speed, or avoidance — rather than intention?

Ask yourself honestly:

Do I love myself enough to preserve my humanness?

We are not here to become machines. We are here to remember who we are.

Our emotions, our empathy, our creativity, our healing capacity — these are not flaws. They are the very expression of our divinity.

And perhaps the greatest act of evolution right now…

is choosing to stay human.

With love,

Kelly