One of the most grounding truths that emerged from my conversation with Eitan Yardeni is this:

What feels like darkness is often the doorway to our next expansion.

Eitan is an ordained rabbi who has played a significant role in bringing the wisdom of Kabbalah to a global audience since 1985. He shares this teaching not as theory, but as lived truth — wisdom that radically reshaped his understanding of life and gave him a deep sense of direction and purpose.

What he reminded me of is this: anxiety, fear, and inner unrest are not signs that something is wrong with us. They’re signals that more Light is trying to enter.

According to Kabbalistic wisdom — a tradition more than 4,000 years old and meant for absolutely everyone — the Creator’s energy is infinite and ever-present. Yet we experience life through veils. These veils convince us that what we see is all there is — that logic is the limit, that pain means failure, and that struggle means we’re off our path.

But the soul knows better.

In Kabbalah, even the word test contains the letters for miracle. Every challenge — internal or external — is an invitation to extract hidden sparks of Light from what appears dark. Not by bypassing discomfort, but by meeting it with presence and trust beyond logic.

What struck me most is the reframe of anxiety itself. Instead of pushing it away or labeling it as weakness, Eitan invited us to see anxiety as energy. And since all energy comes from the Creator, that means even the most uncomfortable sensations are infused with divine potential.

When we pause, breathe, and stay with the discomfort — rather than trying to escape it — we access the growth encoded inside it. That’s where expansion happens. That’s where miracles are born.

Why This Matters

We live in a world that trains us to seek instant relief. Scroll past discomfort. Numb it. Fix it. Bypass it. But spiritual growth doesn’t happen in comfort — it happens in conscious engagement.

Every time we choose long-term fulfillment over instant gratification, soul over ego, trust over control — we strengthen our inner vessel. And the bigger the vessel, the more Light we’re able to receive and share.

Life isn’t testing us to break us.

It’s training us to be able to hold more.

This Week’s Practice

Inspired by Eitan’s teachings, try this when anxiety or fear arises:

Pause and locate the sensation.

Notice where you feel the discomfort in your body — chest, stomach, throat, or back. Breathe into it.

Instead of resisting, place your attention there. Breathe slowly and deeply. Name the truth.

Whisper to yourself: “There is Light here, even if I can’t see it yet.” Extract the spark.

Ask inwardly: “What is this moment asking me to grow into?”

Don’t rush the answer. Let it emerge in its own time. Choose trust beyond logic.

Remind yourself: “This is not happening to me — it’s happening for my expansion.”

Reflection Question

Where in your life are you being invited to stop fighting the darkness — and instead extract the Light waiting inside it?

As always, I’d love to hear what this opens for you.

We’re all learning how to trust beyond what we can see.

With love,

Kelly