According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly 1 in 5 American adults — about 20% — experienced an anxiety disorder in the past year. That means almost every one of us either is struggling with anxiety or loves someone who is.

And yet, for all our awareness of it, few of us truly understand what anxiety is.

Dr. Russell Kennedy, a medical doctor and neuroscientist known as The Anxiety MD, has spent decades studying and living through anxiety himself. His breakthrough realization — born from both science and personal experience — is that anxiety isn’t a problem of the mind at all. It’s a problem of the body.

He calls it an alarm — an old survival state that gets trapped in our nervous system, often from unresolved pain in childhood. The racing thoughts, panic spirals, and looping “what-ifs” we experience? They’re our brain’s attempt to escape the deeper sensation of alarm stored in our body.

You can’t fix your mind with your mind.

Healing requires us to turn toward the body, to feel what we’ve been running from, and to reconnect with the younger parts of ourselves that first carried this pain.

Why This Matters

Anxiety isn’t just in your head; it’s stored as sensation in your body.

Worry gives the illusion of safety, but it actually fuels the cycle.

Healing begins when we can stay with the sensation—without explanation.

A Practice to Try

Notice the alarm. When you feel anxious, ask yourself: Where in my body do I feel this? Maybe it’s tightness in your chest, a knot in your stomach, or heat in your throat. Place a hand there. Offer presence and compassion to that sensation, as if you’re sitting with a younger version of yourself. Stay with it. Instead of escaping into “what if” thoughts, let the feeling be. Sensation without explanation. Invite support. Healing doesn’t happen in isolation—we regulate best in community. Share your experience with someone safe, or try practices like group therapy, somatic work, or even gentle equine or nature-based therapies that mirror back your energy.

As Dr. Kennedy put it, all anxiety is separation anxiety—a separation of adult you from child you, and a separation of mind from body. The work is about reunion. About becoming whole again.

The next time alarm rises in your system, try meeting it with presence instead of resistance. You might just find that what once felt unbearable is really a younger you asking to be seen, loved, and integrated.

What resonates with you most — feeling the alarm, making friends with it, or reconnecting with your younger self? Share in the comments below.

With love,

Kelly