Name: Asheley Wessling Siemer

Challenge/Diagnosis: Stage 4 colorectal cancer with metastasis to lungs and tissue outside colon

Advice you would share with others dealing with a similar challenge: Do not believe anything you hear about “your prognosis”. You are NOT a statistic.

Today, I am no longer waiting for the official words “no evidence of disease” to feel whole.

I was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer with metastasis to my lungs and tissue outside my colon on May 23, 2022, at the age of 41. My children were only 3 and 6 at the time.

After seeking three separate opinions—at Dana-Farber, MSK, and UC—I chose to undergo surgery at MSK in July 2022. I completed 12 rounds of chemotherapy in March 2023 and, along the way, also received five radiation treatments to my left lung at UC in Cincinnati in December 2022. In August 2023, I had a lobectomy to remove a mass in my right lung, followed by five additional rounds of radiation in December for a small growth in the same lung.

In January and February 2024, I traveled weekly from Cincinnati to Chicago to the Ayre Clinic, where I received 12 low-dose chemotherapy treatments (IPT). During that time, I also had weekly high-dose vitamin C infusions and regional hyperthermic treatments to my L2 vertebra. In March 2024, I completed five rounds of radiation to the L2 area.

In July 2024, scans revealed two brain metastases—one a 4 cm tumor in my left temporal lobe, the other smaller tumor was in my parietal lobe. I underwent five rounds of radiation, and on August 9, 2024, I had brain surgery to remove the larger tumor in my temporal lobe. Thankfully, the surgeons were able to remove it completely. Later that year, in December 2024, I had a lung nodule ablated in my right lung.

In February 2025, I returned to systemic conventional treatment with chemotherapy and Avastin on a one-week-on, one-week-off schedule. By April 2025, my scans showed that although I still still had a few lung nodules, they were stable—and some had even begun to shrink. As of July 2025, I’ve now had two sets of scans, three months apart, showing stable disease and further shrinkage in my lung nodules. With the encouraging progress, I chose to stop conventional treatment and will be beginning a personalized peptide therapy in August through Neo7 Biosciences.

Alongside these treatments, I continue to receive weekly high-dose vitamin C infusions and practice a variety of other non-conventional therapies.

Today, I am no longer waiting for the official words “no evidence of disease” to feel whole. I am grateful to be living with a low disease burden, to feel strong and well most days, and to be making the most out of this life. While there have been very dark days, I have the tools and support I need to find my way back to hope and balance. I remain faithful that I will continue to enjoy a good quality of life—and that one day I will hold my grandchildren in my arms. I feel like my sole purpose in life is to help instill hope in people on a similar path.

Resources that have helped me

Mindset

Stay off Google. PROTECT your mind.

Do not believe anything you hear about “your prognosis”. You are NOT a statistic.

Mindset is everything.

Books & Documentaries

Integrative Healing

Consider working with a Naturopath specializing in oncology

Consider proper testing, personalized diet, evidence-based supplements, mistletoe therapy, PEMF, HBOT, high-dose Vitamin C IVs, etc.

Expect resistance from conventional doctors. What matters is feeling confident in a blended approach…if that’s what you’re looking for.

Develop a spiritual practice. I practice Nichiren Buddhism. Chanting and meditating gave me conviction that I could overcome anything, and reminded me I already had everything I needed to heal.

Peptide Therapy

Study & Believe in the Biology of Belief. Understanding the power of the mind to change the body at a cellular level is crucial.

Healing Practices

Meditation Download Insight Timer app. Search for guided meditations on healing, hypnosis, anxiety, breathwork. I use guided meditations nightly to fall asleep, and often in the mornings.

Exercise daily. Move your body even when you don’t feel like it. If treatment makes you weak, try gentle Qi Gong or restorative yoga.

Healing Breathwork

Disclaimer: The stories shared on HEAL with Kelly are for informational and inspirational purposes only and are not intended as medical advice. Always consult with your physician or qualified healthcare provider regarding any questions or concerns about your health, treatments, or medical conditions.