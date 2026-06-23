Some conversations feel less like interviews and more like coming home. My recent podcast interview with Michael Trainer, founder of Global Citizen and author of Resonance: The Art and Science of Human Connection, was exactly that.

Michael built Global Citizen from a small passionate group into one of the most impactful philanthropic movements on the planet — mobilizing millions of actions and billions in commitments for the world’s poorest communities, all through the power of music, story, and shared human possibility. The insight at the heart of his work is something I believe we all feel but rarely have language for: each of us carries a unique song that wants to live through us, and the quality of our lives depends on whether we have the courage to let it play.

The tragedy, as the deathbed research of Bronnie Ware reveals so clearly, is that most people never sing their own song. They spend their lives performing someone else’s music, chasing someone else’s vision of success, and arrive at the end wishing they had trusted themselves more. Michael’s framework gives you a way to start tuning the instrument that is you — beginning with learning to read the signals your body is already sending every day.

Why This Matters

One of the most grounding ideas in our conversation was Michael’s distinction between batteries and black holes . Not just givers and takers, but people who genuinely energize you versus those who quietly drain you. The difference is felt in the body before it is understood by the mind. Goosebumps, ease, aliveness — these are sacred signals worth paying attention to.

He also introduced a concept that has stayed with me: the more. That force beyond the ego — what some call God, spirit, or the muse — that wants to express itself through the specific vessel of you. When we align with the more, we stop performing and start playing. We stop trying to be seen and start trying to lift the room. That is where life becomes truly symphonic.

This Week’s Practice

Notice what gives you chills. Your body knows before your mind does. Pay attention to the people and experiences that create genuine aliveness in you.

Audit what takes you off center. Name one thing this week you could reduce or remove to protect your inner signal.

Send three voice notes. Think of three people who have been meaningful in your life and send each a short, genuine acknowledgment. No agenda. No expectation of reply. Just an offering.

Ask the deeper question. Don’t ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive — because what the world needs is for you to come alive.

To go deeper into Michael’s work, look for Resonance: The Art and Science of Human Connection wherever books are sold.

With love,

Kelly