Some conversations remind you that change is possible, even in the most entrenched systems. My recent podcast episode with Johanna Hellrigl, chef and founder of Ama restaurant in Washington DC, was one of those.

Johanna’s path here was shaped by profound personal loss and awakening. She lost her father to pancreatic cancer at four years old, had a traumatic birth experience during the pandemic, and watched her son develop immune issues from five rounds of antibiotics in utero. That journey sent her deep into gut health, functional medicine, and the broken systems quietly harming the people we love. She got certified in integrative nutrition simply to help her own child heal — and what she discovered became the foundation of everything she is now building at Ama.

The name means love. And that is quite literally the operating principle of her restaurant — where ancient grain flours, whole-house water filtration, a fully electric kitchen, and a nourished team all work together to make food that genuinely heals the people eating it.

Why This Matters

Most of us think about plastic in terms of straws and takeout containers. But Johanna walks us behind the kitchen pass of even the finest restaurants — where deli containers, plastic wrap, reused fryer oils, and unfiltered tap water are quietly interfacing with our food every day. Heat, fat, acid, and time create the perfect storm for plastic chemical migration. And most chefs have never been taught this.

Her message is not fear. It is empowerment. When you understand what is actually happening to your food before it reaches the table, you start asking better questions — of restaurants, of your own kitchen, and of the products you bring into your home.

This Week’s Practice

A few simple swaps to start reducing plastic exposure at home:

Switch to stainless steel or cast iron cookware and get rid of non-stick pans

Replace plastic storage containers with glass, ceramic, or stainless steel options

Use a single-grain wooden cutting board with no adhesives or glues

Filter your tap water — check your zip code on the EWG tap water database to see what is in it

Vote with your dollars. Support restaurants doing things the right way, and ask where your food is coming from

With love,

Kelly