1. Overview of the Challenge or Diagnosis

My name is Pavle Luger. I’m 62 years young, and if you ask me today how I’m doing, I’d say I feel more alive now than I did at 32. But it wasn’t always this way.

I was born in what used to be Yugoslavia and, as a child, moved across Germany, Venezuela, Canada, and the U.S. By the time I hit my twenties, I had lived in multiple cultures and spoken multiple languages—but hadn’t yet learned how to live inside my own body.

Like many with undiagnosed ADHD and childhood wounds, I coped with external stimuli: caffeine, cigarettes, chaos. Addictions to alcohol and substances soon followed. Outwardly, these habits sabotaged my studies, jobs, and relationships. Inwardly, they masked pain I didn’t yet know how to face. My friends—far from role models—nicknamed me “Beerwalker” and “the man without a brain or a liver.” At the time, I wore those titles like badges of honor.

By my late 30s, the party was over. Around the year 2000, I was diagnosed with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (chronic fatigue syndrome, ME/CFS). Fatigue wasn’t just physical—it was soul-deep. Some days I couldn’t even walk. For someone who had lived on adrenaline, it felt like a prison sentence.

2. Inflection Points: Hitting Bottom and Finding Breath

I tried everything—doctors, medications, psychology, nutrition—but nothing worked. I was burnt out, hopeless, and physically wrecked. Then, almost by accident, I stumbled into something unexpected: energy healing and breathwork.

In 2010, I attended a Transformational Breath® workshop with Judith Kravitz, and for the first time in what felt like forever, I felt alive. The experience was like being handed a flashlight in a pitch-black cave. The relief was immediate and profound. That was the turning point.

From there, I became a seeker—no, an obsessed researcher—of healing. Amygdala retraining, Pranayama yoga, conscious connected breathing, polyvagal theory, neuroplasticity, energy healing… if it could help me breathe deeper into life, I tried it.

By the time I turned 55, something miraculous had happened:

I had retrained my brain, healed my nervous system, and rebuilt my energy from the ground up. Chronic fatigue no longer defined me — in fact, my vitality now rivals that of people half my age.

Over the past decade, I’ve accomplished more than I did in my previous forty years combined. I returned to tour guiding — something I had set aside fifteen years earlier — not full time, but enough to reignite my love for connecting with people and stories. I resumed teaching languages and expanded into intercultural training on a global scale, finding joy in bridging worlds both online and in person.

At the same time, I immersed myself in a wide range of healing modalities — energy medicine, Reiki, breathwork, life and wellness coaching — earning certifications and deepening my understanding of the body–mind connection. I also invested in cryptocurrency (because why not learn something completely new?), started running marathons again, and — perhaps most rewarding of all — became a father.

So here I am: a vibrant hybrid of wisdom and curiosity — a sixty-year-old teenager with the energy of a twenty-something and the perspective of a seasoned soul.

3. Rituals, Healing Tools, and Practices

Breathwork became my daily medicine: from pranayama to conscious connected breathing.

Neuroplasticity tools helped me rewire ADHD tendencies into focus and flow.

Somatic practices grounded me back into my body after decades of living in my head.

Energy healing modalities opened doors to subtle layers of transformation.

And above all, consistency—showing up daily to breathe, reflect, and move.

These weren’t just “tools”—they became my lifeline, my rituals of renewal.

4. Mindset Shifts and New Insights

Healing isn’t about becoming someone new—it’s about remembering who I really am.

Fitness isn’t aesthetics; it’s freedom. If I can move, breathe, and think clearly, I’m richer than any billionaire.

Healing isn’t linear. There were setbacks, dark days, and doubts. But every return to the breath was a return to life.

Identity isn’t static. From “Beerwalker” to “Breathworker,” I’ve learned humor is a bridge between who we were and who we can become.

Or as Clint Eastwood said: “Don’t let the old man in.” I’d add: don’t let the inner teenager go either. That spark is still my compass.

5. Where I Am Now

Today, breathwork is not just what I practice—it’s what I teach and share. I created RespiroFLOW®, a modern, practical method of conscious breathing designed for busy professionals, high achievers, and anyone longing to unlock their full potential.

Alongside my work as an intercultural trainer, tour leader, and polyglot language coach, I now bring a uniquely global and playful perspective to the healing arts. My sessions are equal parts serious transformation and joyful mischief.

6. Advice for Others Facing Similar Challenges

Don’t lose hope—sometimes healing comes from the least expected places.

Start small: one mindful breath can open a door that medicine, books, and therapies couldn’t.

Healing takes courage, but also humor. Laugh at yourself along the way—it lightens the load.

Seek connection: whether through breath, community, or creativity, isolation is the enemy of healing.

If you’re facing burnout, addiction, or chronic fatigue, know this: you are not broken. You’re simply being invited to breathe into a new chapter of your story.

Pavle Luger — from Beerwalker to Breathworker.

Still walking, still laughing, still breathing—more alive than ever.