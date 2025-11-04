I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Cameron over the past year and what I love most about him is that he is real. He’s one of those rare people who radiates kindness and light wherever he goes.

Cameron has been acting and modeling for decades so he always had to be conscious of how he looked. It’s just the nature of the business, unfortunately. On the outside, he looked like the pillar of someone living a healthy life. But on the inside, his body was out of balance and on fire and trying to speak to him.

Cameron opens up on the HEAL with Kelly podcast about how he used to approach health by gauging how he looked physically. Until he woke up one day and questioned why he had allergies, needed acid medication, and wasn’t feeling healthy at all. And then there came that HUGE turning point: He felt something was off yet his doctors kept telling him his markers were fine. He couldn’t shake the feeling that something was really off however, so he kept advocating for himself. This intuitive knowing ultimately saved his life. He demanded they do an MRI which led to a kidney cancer diagnosis. Kidney cancer was the rare side effect of an acid reflux medication his doctors had him on for 12 years. A medication only meant to be taken for a few weeks!!!!

Thank goodness he persisted, and after surgery and lifestyle changes, he is now cancer free.

What moved me most was hearing how his definition of strength has evolved. It’s no longer about how much he can lift or how hard he can push, but how deeply he can listen. These days, his “workouts” include gratitude, presence, and honoring rest. His “nutrition” includes joy, community, and mindfulness. Ironically he is physically and mentally stronger than ever.

There’s such wisdom in the way Cameron now lives his life. He’s built what he calls “Health 360,” a system that focuses on balance — flushing inflammation, feeding the body with whole foods and love, and learning to live in alignment with your nervous system, instead of against it. It’s not about biohacking; it’s about tuning into the home within.

Cameron’s story is a reminder that healing isn’t something that happens once. It’s an ongoing dialogue between your body, your heart, and your soul. And sometimes, the greatest act of courage is trusting that whisper inside that says, something isn’t right — and following it, even when no one else sees what you feel.

This Week’s Practice

1. Listen to your inner whisper.

Take five minutes today to close your eyes and ask your body, “What do you need from me right now?” Then wait. Trust the first feeling, word, or image that arises.

2. Redefine strength.

Notice where you’re still pushing out of fear — of falling behind, of not being enough. What would happen if you softened that drive, even just a little?

3. Honor the pause.

Instead of adding another task to your wellness list, choose one thing you can let go of this week — a small act of surrender that creates space for your body to exhale.

With love,

Kelly