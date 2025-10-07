From Stage 3C to Thriving: Stacy Solodkin’s Healing Journey

Name: Stacy Solodkin

Challenge/Diagnosis: Stage 3C ovarian cancer

Advice you would share with others dealing with a similar challenge: “You have agency over your life and what happens in the healing process for you and you don’t have to only rely on what doctors and specialists say. You can trust yourself and heal yourself through this process. I am proof of that.”

There are moments that change our life forever and we know we can never go back to the way things were. For Stacy Solodkin, that moment came with a stage 3C ovarian cancer diagnosis — one delivered after she refused to accept a dismissive explanation from the ER.

Stacy’s story is one of radical self-advocacy, faith, and relentless devotion to healing. Against the odds — genetics, family history, and a cancer that had spread everywhere — she chose not just survival, but transformation. She left behind the stress that was making her sick, found doctors who honored both science and spirit, and embraced every possible tool to make her body inhospitable to disease.

Seven years later, Stacy is thriving. Not just alive, but fully living — creating art in the studio she never would have dreamed of before cancer, embodying a freedom she discovered on the other side of fear.

This is the heart of our new Healing Stories series: every day people like you and me who became their own greatest healers. Stacy reminds us that while medicine matters, mindset, courage, and the willingness to listen to your own inner wisdom matter just as much.

To submit your own healing story, learn more here.