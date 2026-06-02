Two and a half years ago, Mark Ruegg was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer — one of the rarest and most aggressive forms of cancer; with tumors growing so rapidly that over 90% of the cancer cells were actively multiplying. His first oncologist gave him four to six months. He was inoperable, incurable, and terminal.

And then a friend sent him a documentary called HEAL.

What happened next is not a miracle in the sense that it came from nowhere. It is a miracle in that Mark did the work — deeply, devotedly, and with complete surrender — and his body responded. Within two rounds of chemotherapy, his PET scan showed no tumor in his pancreas. He is now, by every medical measure, in full remission. No evidence of disease.

Mark’s healing recipe was not one thing. It was belief first — borrowed from the stories of others who had already been where he was — and then built from there. He committed to Dr. Joe Dispenza’s meditations twice daily. He radically changed his diet, eliminating sugar and ultra-processed foods. He walked 10,000 steps every day, dividing his walks into gratitude, prayer, meditation, and celebration. He turned off the news and replaced it with comedy and laughter.

He chose to love his cancer rather than fight it, asking it what it came to teach him. And the first answer that came was fear.

Why This Matters

One of the most powerful things Mark said was this: the body cannot heal in stress mode. When the sympathetic nervous system is activated, every system designed for healing, rest, and repair shuts down. Getting back to safety — emotionally, physically, and spiritually — is not a nice-to-have. It is the prerequisite and foundation for everything else.

This is what every healing story on this podcast points to. The diagnosis, the heartbreak, the loss, the betrayal — these are not punishments. They are the universe turning up the volume on a message we have not yet heard. Mark’s cancer came when he finally got quiet enough to listen, and what he found inside that silence changed everything.

He also said something I will carry with me for a long time. The miracle was not that he was healed. The miracle was that he discovered there is a path — and someone he could trust to walk it with him.

This Week’s Practice

Mark’s healing walk is something any of us can begin today:

Start with gratitude. Spend the first part of your walk naming everything you are thankful for, no matter how small.

Move into prayer or intention. Hold the people you love, and the world, in your heart as you walk.

Practice presence. Put the phone away. Notice the birds, the trees, the sky. Tell the intelligence within and around you that you are listening.

End in celebration. Put on music that lifts you. Walk like someone who already knows they are going to be okay.

And if you are in a dark room right now, borrowing someone else’s belief until yours is strong enough to stand on its own is not weakness. It is wisdom. Mark’s story is here for exactly that.

With love,

Kelly