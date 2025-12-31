Name: Galya (Gail) Angelova

Challenge/Diagnosis: Gail grew up with early emotional wounds that later manifested as severe anxiety, depression, perfectionism, and OCD. The pressure of juggling RN school, full-time work, and family life pushed her into complete emotional and physical exhaustion. Traditional medicine didn’t feel like the full answer, leading her to explore mind-body-energy healing. Over time, through the teachings of Dr. Joe Dispenza, Oliver Niño, energy work, meditation, and sacred geometry, she began reconnecting with her worth and remembering her wholeness.

Advice you would share with others dealing with a similar challenge: You are not broken — you are the medicine. Healing is a moment-by-moment journey, not a destination. Be gentle with yourself, celebrate small steps, and trust that the wholeness you’re seeking is already within you, waiting to be remembered.

For most of my life, I carried invisible wounds that shaped how I showed up in the world. My parents divorced when I was just one year old. My father was absent from my upbringing, and my mother, though present, was emotionally unavailable. I grew up with deep feelings of abandonment, low self-esteem, and a quiet sense of worthlessness that followed me into adulthood.

These inner wounds eventually took shape as severe anxiety, depression, perfectionism, and OCD. The anxiety was so overwhelming that I would sometimes drive myself to the emergency room, convinced something was terribly wrong. Perfectionism and workaholism consumed me — I poured myself into achieving, striving and doing, often at the expense of my own well-being. It drained me so much that it hurt my children, and my second marriage was hanging by a thread.

The Turning Point

My breaking point came while I was in RN school, working full time, and raising a family. The exhaustion — mental, emotional and physical… was unlike anything I had ever experienced. I remember vividly realizing one day: I feel empty. I have nothing left to give! That emptiness became my wake-up call. Something inside me whispered that life wasn’t meant to feel this way, and that there had to be another way forward.

Finding My Way Back

As someone who had worked in the medical field for many years, I knew deep in my heart that simply “taking a pill” is not an option for me. While I respected medicine, I also sensed that my healing has to come from a different place — something deeper than just treating the symptoms.

Through a series of synchronicities, I was guided to the teaching of Dr. Joe Dispenza. His books opened my eyes to the powerful connection between the mind, body, and energy. Not long after, I discovered Oliver Niño, whose teachings on energy and sacred geometry resonated so deeply with my soul that I felt I had to finally found a missing piece.

This began years of devoted study, and over time I become an energy healing practitioner. The more I immersed myself, the more I opened to practices that nourished my soul and reawakened my essence: energy healing, sacred geometry, journaling, meditation, and eventually channeling and creating energy infused mandalas. Each step deepened my connection with myself and helped me remember what wholeness truly feels like.

The Mindset Shift

The deepest healing came not just from rituals and practices, but from the shifts in how I saw myself. For so long, I lived with the belief that I wasn’t enough — that I had to keep proving my worth through what I did for others. But on this journey, I realized the opposite truth: I am enough! Just as I am.

Another powerful realization was that no one was coming to save me. The love, acceptance, and abundance I was searching for outside of myself were already within me. Healing, I learned, is not about becoming someone else- it’s about remembering who we already are.

Where I Am Now

Today, I am in a very different place. I still see healing as a journey, not a destination, but I stand firmly in my purpose. I’ve vowed to use my story and my gifts to empower others on their own paths of self healing. Through energy healing, sacred presence work, and creating energy, and infused mandalas, I now help others reconnect with their own essence and remember their inner power.

If my story helps even one person realize they are not alone and that healing is possible… then my work is complete.

My Advice

If you are struggling with anxiety, perfectionism, or the weight of feeling “not enough,” please hear this: You are the medicine. Healing does not happen overnight, and it is not a finish line to cross. Healing is a journey- step by step, moment by moment. Be gentle with yourself, honor every small victory, and know that your wholeness is already within you, waiting to be remember.

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to share my story. My hope is that it touches even one heart and brings light to someone else’s journey.

Warm regards,

Galya (Gail) Angelova