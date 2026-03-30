Name: Shaun Moran

Challenge/Diagnosis: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), with subsequent findings of heavy metal toxicity (mercury and lead), mycotoxin exposure, MARCoNS (multiple antibiotic-resistant coagulase-negative staph), reactivated Epstein-Barr, Lyme disease, Bartonella, and jaw cavitations.

Advice you would share with others dealing with a similar challenge: “With the right approach, the body can begin to heal and regenerate to a place of health and vitality — it sometimes just needs the appropriate support to do so. HEAL has inspired me to keep digging and never give up.”

In 2012, I picked up another one of those viruses and unlike before, I did not bounce back, and within several months was diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

Being thrust into the world of ME/CFS was a rude awakening and I soon felt hopeless and afraid that my life was over at the ripe old age of 24.

I bounced around from practitioner to practitioner going through the whole gamut of therapies known to man from intravenous drops to amygdala retraining and countless more. My symptoms would occasionally improve but for the most part, I received no true relief from the CFS blanket that weighed me down. Eight years on, I learned that I needed to dig deeper.

It was in mid-2020 that I received the wake-up call I needed.

From being able to partially function to being largely housebound once again, I soon adopted the functional medicine principle which was to ‘test, not guess.’ Having discovered from my own research the roles that environmental pollutants and chemicals play, I underwent a provoked heavy metal test (with a chelating agent) and mycotoxin test, in addition to undergoing a bacterial and fungal sinus swab to find what was at the root of my symptoms. And I was successful.

To my surprise and somewhat relief at the time, I returned a very high reading for mercury and lead. These are central nervous system disruptors, and importantly in the context of fatigue, cause mitochondrial dysfunction. Our mitochondria are little organelles in our cells responsible for the production of ATP, the energy currency of our cells, and when they are thwarted and prevented from functioning, we oftentimes lag with physical and mental fatigue.

In addition, I tested positive for a mycotoxin. Mycotoxins, the toxins produced by mold, have an immune-suppressing effect and can lead to chronic fatigue. As a result of this, I engaged a building biologist who identified that I was being exposed to a split system cooler riddled with mold, which I sat under every day during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Finally, I tested positive for MARCoNS, short for multiple antibiotic-resistant coagulase-negative staph. This is essentially a type of staph which resides in the sinuses that is proven to be resistant to treatment from various antibiotics. This would go on to explain my chronic fatigue symptoms and crushing brain fog due to the proximity of the sinuses to the brain and the impact of the constant inflammation in the part of my body.

Now that I had data, I had learned that my immune system was completely overwhelmed and poorly functioning. It was time to remove what was thwarting it from performing, to allow it to come back online again.

I quickly learned about the delicate process that is detoxification in order to remove the heavy metals and mycotoxins that were plaguing me. Contrary to fad diets, three day fasts or juice cleanses, true cellular detoxification takes time and requires a complete approach.

In a naive and in retrospect, foolish, attempt to speed up the recovery process, I took things into my own hands and began incorporating various detoxifying agents with zero guidance or support. Before I knew it, I began feeling worse and knew I could not do this alone, but needed the wisdom of a practitioner who knew the gentle art of detoxification.

Before we can begin encouraging the extraction of toxins that may have resided in our bodies for years or even decades, we need to open up our ‘drainage’ organs. Focusing on optimizing our lymphatic system, liver, kidneys, skin and colon are essential in the lead-up to any detoxification program.

I began the two-year process by supporting these systems before incorporating what are known as binders. These are agents which, as the name would suggest, bind to various toxins in the body and help escort them out via the colon.

After failing with the traditional treatment for MARCoNS, I came across an alternative protocol which to my delight, resulted in a negative result from my MARCoNS culture.

I was in the meantime continuing my gentle detoxification journey and began experiencing better days for the first time in years. Those better days began outnumbering the fatigue days and the exponential progress continued.

In 2022, I began to feel the best I had since being diagnosed with the condition. I began re-engaging in sport and outdoor activities, while working full time. I even got married.

Throughout my journey, I also tested positive to reactivated Epstein-Barr, Lyme disease and Bartonella in addition to discovering I had an ongoing tooth infection and jaw cavitations after undergoing a cone beam X-ray. Dealing with these in combination with leaving a moldy environment had a profound impact on my cognition and physical energy levels bringing about relief from the remaining small amount of residual fatigue I experienced. By that stage, I had done it. I had truly recovered from the insidious condition that is chronic fatigue syndrome.

More importantly though, I had learned so much along the way, and now I believe it is my duty to share this knowledge with the world and help put an end to the suffering that so many people are enduring with this condition.

HEAL has inspired me to keep digging and never give up. With the right approach, the body can begin to heal and regenerate to a place of health and vitality – it sometimes just needs the appropriate support to do so.