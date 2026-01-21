Name: Magda Lena Bednarek

Challenge/Diagnosis: Magda Lena Bednarek was diagnosed with a complex and life-altering cluster of autoimmune and chronic conditions over the course of several years, beginning with liver failure shortly after giving birth, followed by lupus (SLE) and progressing into multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diagnoses including fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, Hashimoto’s, psoriasis, Raynaud’s syndrome, mixed connective tissue disorder, IBS-like symptoms, and early signs of multiple sclerosis. Alongside the physical deterioration, she was given a poor prognosis, limited hope beyond symptom management, and developed depression as her quality of life declined.

Advice you would share with others dealing with a similar challenge: What changed my life was a decision. One night, lying in pain, I thought of my children and decided, “I will be healthy.” That decision became a conviction, and then a belief. I learned that every disease has three aspects: the physical, the emotional, and the energetic — and all three must be addressed for true healing to occur. My body was never against me; it was communicating with me. When I began healing my emotions, reprogramming my core beliefs, removing what was harming me, and truly learning self-love and self-trust, my body responded differently. I believe now that healing is possible when we listen deeply, believe in our bodies, and understand that mind, body, and soul must come back into balance.

My Name is Magda Lena Bednarek and 11 years ago I was diagnosed with 9 autoimmune diseases. Today I am in full remission, and I have been for many years now. My first diagnosis was liver failure right after my third son was born in 2014. When he was 3 months old, I got diagnosed with Lupus (SLE). My symptoms were getting worse and soon I was also facing fibromyalgia, psoriasis, mixed connective tissue disorder, rheumatoid arthritis, Raynauds syndrome, Hashimoto and beginning of Multiple Sclerosis. I suffered with IBS since I was 20 years old, but I had all symptoms of Crohns disease, yet it was not confirmed as I rejected getting a biopsy. I was given no hope, and my life was just managing symptoms. My prognosis was bad. Very soon I was suffering with depression as well.

My turning point came when I made a decision. A single decision that changed my life. One night, while lying in pain, I thought of my children and how they deserve a healthy mother. Somehow, I made a decision, that I will be healthy. This decision turned to conviction and soon became a belief. I didn’t question my mind as to the how. My children motivated me and I used this inspiration to change my life around. I simply started concentrating on health and soon was guided to medicine that helped me. The pain diminished. I started acupuncture, herbal remedies and most important, I became a student of Nei Dan Qi Gong meditation. Within two years I was 98% symptoms free. I continued my journey with health, almost as if the diseases were a gift in disguise. I researched daily and soon I found myself in Traditional Chinese Medicine college.

I have learned that every disease has three aspects and if all three aspects are addressed, the success is the outcome. There is the physical aspect, the emotional aspect and energetical aspect. All aspects depend on each other. Western medicine explains the physical aspect, it is everything visible from diet to the air we breathe, what products we use daily and what materials touch our skin. The emotional aspect contains all unaddressed trauma and lacks from childhood, all the stress we cannot deal with effectively every day and what we feed our mind. The energetical aspect contains both physical and emotional, as it is said in Traditional Chinese Medicine that our essence is made of our food, liquids and our thoughts. Our behavior starts with our beliefs.

One turning point to reverse Antinuclear antibodies in my blood was removing a root canal tooth, that was infected for years. My detox was impaired due to MTHFR gene mutation, my digestion was affected due to DAO enzyme dysfunction, and I lived in mold for ten years. I had a fathers wound and mothers wound from childhood and fear of abandonment. My emotions were all over the place and I recently left a toxic relationship. Inflammation in my body was representing the daily mood of my life. My genetic expression was also dependent on the emotional aspect of my mother during the pregnancy. She had no support. I was raised to function in toxic masculine energy which today explained all the hormonal issues my body was dealing with.

I am sharing my experience in ebooks on my webpage umlacademy.com

I wrote: How I reversed autoimmune diseases

I discovered that the health also has three aspects, which are love, awareness and forgiveness. I have spent the last ten years reprogramming my core beliefs. Core beliefs affect the quality of our thoughts. The way our body feels depends on the thoughts. It is the feeling that manifests either health or disease. Getting to know my beliefs and thoughts explained everything. I understand that in our universe everything is happening for a reason, every disease has a root cause. When we find what is making us sick, we can eliminate it or change it.

Currently in my journey at 44 years young, I have never been healthier or happier. I have more energy today, than I did when I was in my twenties. I know for a fact that acupuncture worked on me, because I believed in it. I had two rheumatologists, and they both failed me. The power of creation had other plans for me and the prescription medicine only made me worse. I had no choice but to become interested in my own health. Today, I do believe that any modality will work if you really believe in it. When my emotions received attention, when I started speaking up, the way my body started responding was different. I implemented therapy, self-evolvement books, workshops, retreats and daily meditation. I have trained myself to see the good in every situation, every person, creature and thing. My entire mindset was changed.

Autoimmune affects so many kind people. People who want to love and be loved. People who place others above them and go out of their way to be accepted. Learning self-love is very important. As a mother, I learned that my children benefit if my glass is full and I have plenty energy to share. Also, self-trust and believing in the body we were given. My first rheumatologist told me I will be forever in pain. He gave me a life sentence. If I believed him and never got a second opinion, and alternative treatment, I would not be here today, sharing my story. I trusted myself and I understood quickly that my body is here for me, not against me. My thoughts were against me, and I found correlation and connection between the mind and the body. The ultimate balance is the mind, body and soul connection.

Watching Heal, the documentary confirmed my convictions that I can do it. When I watched it, and saw how people are healing, my own healing escalated. My heart was happy, I knew I am on the right path. Today this path is my life.

This content is provided for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute providing medical advice or professional services.