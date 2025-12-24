Healing Story: From Stage 3C Fallopian Tube Cancer to Living in Deep Gratitude

Name: Hilary Odoy

Challenge / Diagnosis: Diagnosed in February 2021 with stage 3C fallopian tube cancer after months of subtle symptoms and delayed diagnosis during the COVID era. Alongside the physical illness, Hilary was carrying deep, unprocessed emotional trauma and grief that she came to understand as part of her healing journey.

Advice you would share with others dealing with a similar challenge: Trust your intuition and advocate relentlessly for your body. Healing is not just physical — it requires emotional honesty, self-love, and the courage to release what you’ve been carrying for too long. Hilary emphasizes that true healing comes from addressing the whole self: body, heart, and spirit, and from remembering our innate capacity to heal when we feel supported, seen, and willing to do the inner work.

In this powerful healing story, Hilary shares her journey from a stage 3C fallopian tube cancer diagnosis to profound physical and emotional healing. Through deep intuition, self-advocacy, energy healing, and the courage to confront long-held trauma and grief, Hilary discovered that her illness was not just something to overcome, but a catalyst for transformation. Her story is a moving reminder that healing is not linear, not solely medical, and not meant to be done alone — and that when we listen to our bodies and open our hearts, remarkable healing is possible.

Hilary and her sister have gone on to write about this emotional journey in Healing with Love: Two Sisters’ Divinely Guided Journey to Healing, Awakening and Discovering Their True Power.

To connect more with Hilary, visit:

Instagram

Facebook