For most of my life, I believed something was wrong with me. I thought my sensitivity, emotional reactivity, and exhaustion were personal flaws I needed to outwork or outrun. Growing up as the only biological child in a sprawling adoptive family of fifteen, I learned early that my value depended on disappearing—accommodating, staying small, tending to the needs of everyone else. My mother’s emotional volatility and relentless desire to feel the love she never received as a child by “saving” others left little room for me. I became expert at over-functioning and pretending I was fine.

Decades later, after a career built on achievement, people-pleasing, and relentless productivity, I unraveled. The anxiety, overwhelm, and hypervigilance that had lived inside me since childhood became impossible to ignore. At 54, I finally received the diagnosis that named what had shaped me all along: Complex PTSD and ADHD.

It didn’t break me.

It explained me.

For the first time, I saw my symptoms not as failures but as adaptations—brilliant ways my body had tried to keep me safe.

My healing began in moments that felt more like quiet recognitions than dramatic awakenings.

The first came after my mother died. In the stillness of the Colorado mountains, I finally felt the weight I had been carrying my entire life—the grief of being unseen, unheard, and overburdened. That silence revealed who I might become if I stopped performing.

Another turning point was allowing myself to acknowledge the depth of my childhood trauma. During this time, I completed the Hoffman Process, a profound, immersive experience that helped me understand how deeply my childhood patterns shaped my adult life. Around the same time, I connected with a researcher studying the psychological effects on biological children in large adoptive families. Her findings—that we often carry the vicarious trauma of the adoptees—landed in me like truth. I had never heard this articulated before, and it illuminated a lifetime of hypervigilance, emotional caretaking, and self-erasure.

Over the past six months, I’ve been invited onto several adoption podcasts to explore this rarely discussed reality. Naming it has been liberating. It helped me see that much of my “overachieving” was really overcompensating for pain that was never mine to carry.

Seeing the patterns clearly gave me a flicker of hope: if they were learned, they could also be unlearned.

There were setbacks—times I slipped back into overworking or said yes out of fear instead of truth. But each setback clarified the work still needed, and with thoughtful integration, every return to myself carried more mercy and compassion.

My healing became an apprenticeship with my own body—learning to listen to the signals I had ignored for decades.

Some of the most transformative practices include:

The Hoffman Process , which helped me identify inherited behaviors and beliefs and showed me what it felt like to meet myself without armor.

Somatic work, which taught me to recognize early whispers of dysregulation.

Breathwork and meditation, which anchored me in presence rather than panic.

Nature immersion, where the forest outside my mountain home became a sanctuary and teacher.

Cold plunging, which helped me stay with discomfort without abandoning myself.

Reiki, yoga, and energy work, which reconnected me to intuition and helped release stored emotional residue.

Plant medicine ceremonies, where I processed trauma held deep in the body.

Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA), which helped me understand how my people-pleasing and caretaking were rooted in childhood survival.

These practices didn’t rescue me.

They gave me the tools to rescue myself.

The greatest shift was realizing that healing isn’t about becoming someone new—it’s about remembering who I was before I learned to disappear.

Other insights slowly emerged:

Boundaries are an act of self-respect; I no longer abandon myself to meet others’ emotional needs.

Rest is repair, not indulgence.

Productivity is not proof of worth.

Sensitivity is intelligence.

I no longer have to earn my place in the world.

For someone conditioned to equate invisibility with safety, these truths were revolutionary.

Today, my life looks and feels entirely different.

I am no longer driven by urgency or by the fear of not being enough. My husband and I moved to Mexico, where life moves at a slower, more relational pace. The culture here softened me—people greet each other on the street, rest is honored, and nothing feels rushed. My nervous system began to regulate the day we arrived.

CPTSD and ADHD no longer define me. I understand my triggers, regulate more quickly, and recognize the early signs of self-abandonment. I listen to my body, repair when I rupture, and rest without guilt.

Most significantly, I am writing my memoir—not from a place of survival but from clarity. For the first time in my life, I feel like I belong to myself.

For anyone navigating complex trauma, late diagnosis, or the unraveling of old survival patterns:

We are not too old to begin again.

Our coping strategies were born from genius, not weakness.

Healing is cyclical and sacred.

We deserve gentleness, rest, and safety.

We do not need to perform for love.

There is nothing wrong with us—there is something right trying to emerge.

Healing does not have an expiration date.

My connection to HEAL began long before this contest. When the HEAL documentary first came out, I watched it alone in my living room—and I felt seen. The film gave language to experiences I had carried silently: how trauma lives in the body, how healing unfolds in layers, and how the nervous system protects us even as it exhausts us. I’ve watched it several times.

Since then, the HEAL podcast has become one of the places I go for grounding and insight. A few of my friends and colleagues have been guests, and hearing their stories held with such compassion always moves me.

Kelly is a beautiful communicator—warm, curious, intuitive—and she brings on people whose perspectives stretch me in the best ways. Her conversations often arrive exactly when I need them.

HEAL has supported me not just with tools, but with resonance. It reminds me that healing is emotional, physical, and spiritual—and that we heal through community, conversation, and the courage to tell the truth about our lives.