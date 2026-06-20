Healing Story: The Body Knew Before the Doctors Did

Name: Sharon Harmon

Challenge/Diagnosis: Rheumatic fever in childhood, heavy metal toxicity (mercury from amalgam drilling), Lyme-related illness, and electromagnetic sensitivity — with conventional treatments repeatedly proving too aggressive for her highly sensitive system.

Advice you would share with others dealing with a similar challenge: “There are so many ways to heal your body. A lot of it is going inside and knowing that your body can heal itself. Yes, we need help sometimes — but illness happens for a reason. It’s a message we’re supposed to be listening to.”

Sharon’s journey is one that many of us can recognize — the feeling that something is off long before anyone can name it, and the process of learning to trust what your body is trying to tell you. From childhood illness to heavy metal toxicity to discovering she was a deeply sensitive person in every sense of the word, Sharon’s path to healing was anything but linear and that’s exactly what makes the above video worth listening to.