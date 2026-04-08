Name: Monica Heyneker

Challenge/Diagnosis: In February 2024 I got the call that changed everything. She said 'you have a mass on your pancreas.' I fell apart... The mass on my pancreas turned out to be inoperable stage 4 pancreatic cancer. There were also 20+ lesions on my liver. It felt like a death sentence. All I could think of is being taken from my beloved husband and 17 year old son and how it would change the trajectory of their lives and how much pain it would cause my family and friends.

Advice you would share with others dealing with a similar challenge: I took down the names of all the experts and researched each one looking for the missing piece to my healing. Who or what is going to heal me? Everything was focused outside of myself when I already have everything I need to heal inside of me.

My first priorities were to practice Self Love and heal my nervous system. I needed to get out of fight or flight and into rest and repair... I trust that I WILL HEAL, that my body knows what to do, that there may be more lessons to learn through cancer, that this is a marathon not a sprint. I have learned SURRENDER.

This is a story of my healing-in-progress. I need to state that in the beginning. This is not a story of miraculous radical remission…yet.

In February 2024 I got the call that changed everything. She said “you have a mass on your pancreas.” I fell apart. I was at the Hospice House (ironically) doing a training to be a volunteer and it was there that the synchronicities began with a fellow volunteer trainee, a cancer survivor, who showed up in the room to hold space with me while I crumbled in terror. After the initial shock sank in and I was home with my family, I felt the need to start telling everyone I know and hold dear what was happening as I drank my very last full bottle of wine to calm my nerves before I quit drinking for good. I knew at my core that I wasn’t going to be able to do this alone and needed the strength from literally everyone.

I got the diagnosis when I was 55 years old and feeling that I was finally in the phase of my life where everything was going to get easier…smooth sailing into old age with all the hard won wisdom of childhood trauma and difficult young adulthood. Right. This is my 3rd primary cancer diagnosis in 10 years. In 2016 after feeling an ache in my left breast, that doctors said does not mean anything, I was diagnosed with stage 1A breast cancer. Shortly after, a curious geneticist with a hunch after learning my father had late stage prostate cancer and suspected that I may have inherited the BRCA genetic mutation from him. I did in fact have the BRCA2 mutation and subsequently went with a bilateral mastectomy, taking both breasts so I “never have to worry about cancer again.” I also removed my uterus and ovaries shortly after as if I keep removing organs I would never get cancer again. The following year, after a follow up chest xray post surgery, the radiologist discovered a spot on my lung which turned out to be stage 1A lung cancer, not related to the breast cancer. It was successfully removed with the lobe of my lung that contained it and I went about my life feeling very lucky but not making any changes or serious healing work on myself. I continued to drink daily, stress about small stuff, hate my body and live in a perpetual state of fight or flight. I believed that cancer was solely from the BRCA2 and that I would be monitored for the rest of my life therefore not have anything to worry about.

The mass on my pancreas turned out to be inoperable stage 4 pancreatic cancer. There were also 20+ lesions on my liver. It felt like a death sentence. All I could think of is being taken from my beloved husband and 17 year old son and how it would change the trajectory of their lives and how much pain it would cause my family and friends. While the doctors never gave me a prognosis (which I am so grateful for) I made the mistake of googling my diagnosis to my horror. It was not good. Google had no hope so I set out to find it myself.

I have long been a seeker and have had an interest in all things spiritual (not religious) and the first things I did to begin this journey was to watch the HEAL Documentary. Heal changed everything. Most profoundly it taught me that I can HEAL. This is not a death sentence. It introduced me to the idea of Quantum Physics, Radical Remission, people that would change my life such as Joe Dispenza, Anita Moorjani, Michael Beckwith, and so much more. Kelly Gores gave me the ultimate gift of HOPE.

It has been almost 2 years and I call what I’ve been doing “ALL THE THINGS.” I started with western medicine and was quickly put on the chemotherapy standard of care FOLFIRINOX. I’m not going to sugar coat it, it was pretty brutal and I lasted only 8 rounds in 16 weeks. I responded very well. By the end of treatment my liver was clear, the primary tumor had shrunk, and the tumor markers were in normal range. Meanwhile, I also flew around the country to meet with pancreatic cancer specialists, signed up for clinical trials using immunotherapy and PARP Inhibitors, quit drinking, did my prayer circles with family and friends, read and watched every single thing I could find on radical remissions, did acupuncture, saw an integrative oncologists, booked sessions with psychics and medical mediums, did body work and energy work, grounding, nature walks, changed my diet, bought a juicer, turned vegan, bought every supplement that I heard of that could be helpful, began to meditate, went to a support group, started a blog, tried breathwork, sat in a room with EE Systems, bought a water filter, flew to Sedona for hands on healing, did a week-long Joe Dispenza retreat as “Healee”, and on and on. All. The. Things. I went down every rabbit hole I could find and still felt that if I could only find that ONE THING, that one modality, that one supplement, that one diet change, that one healer, that one anything that I have missed I would finally have my own radical remission.

But then it all got to be too much. In May 2025 I read about Kelly Gores event in LA called “Cancer: from Fear to Hope” and I was determined to be in that room the next day…and I was. I sat in the front row and from the moment the panel of cancer survivors began to speak I began to ball my eyes out. I tried not to draw attention but I felt them notice me. Then I had one of those synchronistic moments that are so subtle but changes you forever, when one of the panel guests was telling her story of a mystical visitation she had with Mother Mary while she was healing from brain surgery. She looked right at me and said that Mother Mary put her hand on her heart and said YOU CAN HEAL YOURSELF. Wait… I CAN HEAL MYSELF! Now that is exactly what the Heal Documentary is all about but that is not what I took from it. I took down the names of all the experts and researched each one looking for the missing piece to my healing. Who or what is going to heal me? Everything was focused outside of myself when I already have everything I need to heal inside of me. My first priorities were to practice Self Love and heal my nervous system. I needed to get out of fight or flight and into rest and repair.

I was hesitant to tell my story because healing is in-progress. There is that nagging voice that says you are not worthy of sharing until you are on the other side of this. At this moment I am on my second clinical trial. There have been setbacks. Clinical Trial #1, a combination of a PARP Inhibitor and Immunotherapy, stopped working after 6 months and resulted in a “rare side effect” of an autoimmune condition called Secondary Adrenal Insufficiency, where my damaged pituitary gland stopped communicating with my adrenals to release Cortisol. While everyone seems to be trying to lower their Cortisol it turns out we need some to live. I now take steroids and have been told I will have to take them for the rest of my life, that this is a permanent chronic condition. I know in my heart that I will eventually heal that too. First things first. Now I am on Clinical Trial #2, a combo of 3 chemotherapy drugs. Although I have lost every hair on my body (a whole other story of challenge in itself) I feel great. I go every other week and usually feel tired for the first couple days after but lead a pretty normal life otherwise which was not the case with the first regimen.

Today I still do “some of the things” and always have my feelers out for that one thing that will heal me…I’m a work in progress. But I trust that I WILL HEAL, that my body knows what to do, that there may be more lessons to learn through cancer, that this is a marathon not a sprint. I have learned SURRENDER.

Thank you Kelly for being a lighthouse in the storm. You have made such an impact in my healing journey and I am forever grateful.

Stay tuned for the great news that I am cancer free that will come when it comes.