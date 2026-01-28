Name: Debra Myers

Challenge/Diagnosis: Bracing myself against a food compartment in the galley of the 737 aircraft, I gripped my flight attendant jump seat to no avail. The front end crew considered it one of the most turbulent flights of their career. Because we were in the midst of several severe thunderstorms, the plane dropped and tossed relentlessly.

My mind desperately tried to keep from panicking when the aircraft’s wings dipped dangerously from side to side as we aborted our landing.

After that flight, something dramatically changed inside of me. Perpetuating these thoughts took a toll on my mental and physical health. Unbeknownst to me, I developed an autoimmune disease that left me feeling chronically tired and sick.

Not only did I feel unsafe in the air but I felt unsafe everywhere. Catastrophic thoughts plagued me wherever I went, even when driving. My nervous system was constantly on guard as I anticipated disaster around every bend.

Advice you would share with others dealing with a similar challenge: Being aware of my body regardless of tension increased my calmness and confidence. Allowing my focus to be drawn inward towards my senses, vs. outward towards catastrophic thinking made me feel relaxed and more aware.

Because of experiencing relaxation through sensory awareness, my new purpose became wanting to help others experience this sense of relief too.

I gripped my flight attendant jump seat to no avail. The front end crew considered it one of the most turbulent flights of their career. Because we were in the midst of several severe thunderstorms, the plane dropped and tossed relentlessly. My mind desperately tried to keep from panicking when the aircraft’s wings dipped dangerously from side to side as we aborted our landing. After another attempt, hail pelted the aircraft while it mercifully landed as the last plane before the airport was closed. Barely able to keep my eyes open, a sense of exhaustion suddenly came upon me. Taxiing back to the gate, I needed to gather my strength because I was responsible for delivering the “Welcome” announcement. Since the airport was closed for a while, I was able to recoup, but after that flight, something dramatically changed inside of me. Replaying the image of that tumultuous flight, plus a month previously our airline had a fatal crash with the same type of aircraft under investigation, it led me to imagine potential disaster and become extremely anxious about flying. Perpetuating these thoughts took a toll on my mental and physical health. Unbeknownst to me, I developed an autoimmune disease that left me feeling chronically tired and sick. Before every trip, I would lay on the bathroom floor crying, not wanting to leave home.

The Gift: Even though everything inside of me didn’t want to leave and get back on an airplane, I did it anyway. I knew if I didn’t do it now, I would never do it. At this stage in my life, moving through my fear instead of avoiding it was the only positive thing I was doing for myself.

Pushing myself to “get back on the horse,” I chose the red-eye flights; which had the longest layover and only 1 fight to the coast. Consequently, working the night shift proved detrimental to my health by inducing fatigue, increasing absences from work, and repleting my sick days. During the early 1990’s, antibiotics didn’t have the restrictions like they do today. It was the only thing that made me feel good enough to get back on my feet, however the amount I was taking compromised my immune system and made me more susceptible to contracting other illnesses. No longer able to push myself mentally and physically because of extreme fatigue and flu-like symptoms, I was preparing myself to take a medical leave of absence.

The Gift: My “old ways” had run their course and I hit a wall. I was now open to trying something different to help my body heal and get back on my feet again. Since I tried many medications that were proven ineffective, I instead enlisted advice from an alternative practitioner. They educated me on the importance of what I put into my body and the consequences of my high-sugar, highly caffeinated diet. To me a strawberry, toaster tart was considered fruit, so I had a lot of relearning ahead. Introducing more fiber and water was key to flushing out my system, so that my immune-support supplements had more of a chance of being effective. Additionally, they educated me about making healthier food choices, but without criticism or pressure; which I greatly appreciated and kept me invested in this process long term.

Even though I adjusted to eating better and taking supplements to cleanse my body to heal physically, I needed to address how my perceptions were affecting me emotionally. Not only did I feel unsafe in the air but I felt unsafe everywhere. Catastrophic thoughts plagued me wherever I went, even when driving. My nervous system was constantly on guard as I anticipated disaster around every bend. Focusing my mind with thoughts that forecasted disaster, unfortunately culminated into a car accident.

The Gift: In spite of my hyper vigilance, I realized that focusing on not getting into an accident didn’t prevent it, instead it made me tense. This tension left me feeling disconnected to the point of numbness. Ironically, having an accident made me more open to find a better way to respond behind the wheel. Back then, I listened to a cassette tape instructing me on how to gain more calmness and confidence through sensing my body to become more present. What I discovered was that I really couldn’t sense my body without looking or physically moving it. Whenever I was driving and arrived at a traffic light, I took the opportunity to do some upper body tense and release exercises. Raising my shoulders up to my ears, holding it for a few seconds and then releasing it several times, brought blood flow back into my extremities. Being aware of my body regardless of tension increased my calmness and confidence. Allowing my focus to be drawn inward towards my senses, vs. outward towards catastrophic thinking made me feel relaxed and more aware behind the wheel.

Previously, feeling disconnected in my body lent to being disconnected from knowing what I really wanted to do in life. The decision to have a career in the airline industry was a dream of someone else in my family, but to me it was a means of getting a steady paycheck. Continuing on this path of living in fear and suppressing my discomfort culminated into health and relationship challenges. I was at a crossroads.

The Gift: Needing to take care of my body, (especially my nervous system), I began to study yoga and was introduced to deep relaxation and breath-awareness exercises; which had a profound impact on me. Because of experiencing relaxation through sensory awareness, my new purpose became wanting to help others experience this sense of relief too. Now Certified in Stress Management and gentle yoga with a group of psychologists for almost 2 decades, I relish my occupation. It has been my honor and pleasure instructing clients and corporations mindfulness techniques, and helping them to find their gifts inside of difficult situations.