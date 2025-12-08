Name: Judith Driscoll

Challenge / Diagnosis: In 2012, I was diagnosed with deeply invasive stage 2 melanoma and urged to undergo immediate surgery and lymph node biopsy. Every expert predicted the cancer would return without aggressive intervention — but something in me hesitated. That pause led to a decade-long inner excavation: questioning the beliefs that shaped my identity, recognizing my addiction to productivity and external validation, and learning to listen to my own voice rather than the noise around me. Over time, nature became both mirror and teacher, showing me that healing isn’t forceful — it’s what emerges when we stop getting in our own way.

Advice you would share with others dealing with a similar challenge: You may think you’re fighting the obvious battle, but the real work often lies beneath the surface. Be willing to look inward, to soften old patterns, and to trust that your body — like nature — is always moving toward wholeness when given the chance.

In July 2012

I received a diagnosis of stage 2 melanoma. The pathology report from the excised tissue — the biopsy — showed “deeply invasive” malignancy. The surgeon who did this diagnostic excision, and a second oncology surgeon, both recommended immediate additional surgery and lymph node biopsy, warning that without it, the cancer would return. But something in me paused. The certainty of that prediction didn’t sit right.

What followed was perhaps the most disorienting question I’ve ever faced: What if I have cancer, but I also believe I create my own reality? (A reality that didn’t include cancer would be my obvious preference.)

This wasn’t just philosophical musing. It was an urgent paradox demanding unflinching inward examination.

If my body was producing cancer, what was I repeating every day in my mind?

What did I believe?

What did I feel?

What was I absorbing from the world around me?

And most critically — was I producing cancer with all of this?

The Wrong Battle

At the time of my diagnosis, I was recovering from a traumatic brain injury that had reduced my working hours as a psychotherapist, and on top of that, my mother had just passed away. Life felt overwhelming, though I only saw that clearly in hindsight. I had also just bought a farm in rural Wisconsin, thinking it would serve as a getaway from the Twin Cities, where I lived.

Then I read Anita Moorjani’s Dying to Be Me. Her near-death experience and spontaneous healing from stage 4 lymphoma shook something loose in me. She described realizing that her cancer stemmed from not loving herself, from constantly seeking external validation, from trying to be what others expected rather than who she truly was.

As a therapist, I would have thought I’d recognize myself completely in her story. In hindsight I have more clarity. I was a deep listener, but I had no space to be heard myself. I gravitated toward louder, more expressive people as a way to stay in the background and avoid feeling too much.

I thought my problem was simpler: I hadn’t found my own authentic voice. Cancer was my body’s way of telling me I needed to speak up. So, I committed to finding my voice through writing.

I started small — joining a rural writers’ group in 2014. To my surprise, one of the essays I wrote was published nationally in January 2015. Two years after my diagnosis, in November 2014, I finally found an oncologist willing to order a scan without pressuring me into conventional treatment. The scan showed no spread. I was cancer-free, defying the original prognosis.

But here’s what I didn’t expect: finding my voice didn’t cure what ailed me. In fact, the more I wrote, the more recognition I sought, the emptier I felt. I was published. I was championed by my instructor. From the outside, it looked like success.

Inside, I was fighting an entirely different battle.

The Real Healing Work

What I slowly, painfully discovered was this: I thought finding my voice would keep me from relapse. But using my voice in my usual workaholic mode — seeking validation, trying to be “good enough,” performing for others — was toxic.

The real work wasn’t about being heard by others. It was about affirming my own goodness and value, regardless of external validation.

This realization came through setbacks — injury, another skin diagnosis, friendships lost, and ruptured family ties. Each time I thought I was doing the “right” thing — using my voice, standing up for myself — it seemed I was punished for it.

The turning point came when I remembered an herbalist’s adage: “What I really need grows around me.”

I had been studying ecological succession on my farm — how nature heals, moving toward wholeness without effort. When we remove obstacles, bodies can heal spontaneously. Perhaps we heal emotionally in the same way.

Nature as Teacher

The HEAL documentary became a touchstone, reminding me I wasn’t crazy — there were kindred spirits asking the same questions, challenging the same assumptions.

I began to see that man-made food could be toxic, but man-made ideas might be too. The belief that I needed experts to fix me, the conviction that I had to work constantly to prove my worth, the assumption that external validation would finally make me feel whole — these were toxins of the mind.

Nature showed me a different way. Trees don’t try to become trees. Weeds don’t seek permission to grow. They simply exist, with inherent worth, always becoming more fully themselves.

Where I Am Now

I sold the farm in July 2018 and now live in a 765-square-foot house on a half-acre in St. Paul, Minnesota. I’ve planted the property with natives, permaculture plants, and the beginnings of a wild food forest. I often eat what volunteers from the soil — stinging nettles, chickweed, dandelions — plants that arrive without invitation and feed me without asking for anything in return.

We rarely see what a decade-long awakening actually feels like — the quiet years when insight is subtle, work is ordinary, and healing looks like pruning, resting, noticing.

I have only become aware of the anatomy of transformation after a decade of inner work: not a before/after miracle, but the lived topography in between.

There are things that slow the process — mostly defenses we can’t see while they’re working. For me, it was an addiction to productivity as a way to stake a claim to assigned value.

I’m still writing, but not for recognition anymore. I’m tending my garden. I’m eating wild foods. I’m taking unstructured time — something that felt impossible before. I’m learning that the healing was always happening; I just needed to stop poisoning myself with external seeking and stop wounding myself by going silent or seeking approval.

My Advice

If you’re on a healing journey, know this: you might think you’re fighting one battle, only to discover you’re in another altogether. The real medicine isn’t always what you think it is at first. Be willing to dig deeper. Be willing to change your mind about what healing requires.

And remember: nature doesn’t try to become whole. It just is whole, always becoming. You are part of nature. Wholeness isn’t something to reach for — it’s what you already are.