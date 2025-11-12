Heart Opening Meditation + Breath with Kelsea Mazzocco

Thank you to everyone who tuned into the HEAL with Kelly live healing meditation with Kelsea Mazzocco!

The heart feels before the mind has a chance to process and understand. It’s where we remember who we really are beneath the noise, the striving, and the stories of protection we’ve built around our pain.

This week’s Heart Opening Meditation with Kelsea Mazzocco was a reminder that healing comes from allowing. Allowing the breath to soften what’s tight, the tears to rise when they need to, the heart to open even when it’s scared.

When we’ve been hurt, our instinct is to guard. Heart-focused breath brings the body into coherence — the mind quiets, the nervous system settles, and love begins to flow again.

If emotions surface, let them. Don’t analyze or resist. Just breathe through the heart and let it lead.

When the heart opens, healing follows.