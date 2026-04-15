HEAL with Kelly

HEAL with Kelly

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Journalisa's avatar
Journalisa
4d

Congratulations. I was diagnosed in January of 2010. Still alive! Cancer isn't necessarily a death sentence. It's a wake-up call!

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Eva P.'s avatar
Eva P.
4d

Thank you for sharing, this is so powerful and inspiring!

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