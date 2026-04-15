Name: Line Givskov

Challenge/Diagnosis: By the end of 2023, after having been sick for quite a while, a blood count (which was the first one taken after seeing my doctor for 5 months) showed a blood percentage of only 2%, which of course let to an immediate hospitalization, 4 liters of blood, and a week of intense search, that by the end found a 12cm tumor in my colon, 7 tumors on my liver 6-10cm in size, a small tumor in my lung, and a lower body so full of infection that they couldn’t see if it had spread anywhere else. But the message was clear, this is terminal, and all they could offer was treatment to try to keep me alive for a little longer."

Advice you would share with others dealing with a similar challenge: I had this feeling, that if I could find out why I had gotten sick in the first place, find out what my body was trying to tell me, what it was trying to teach me, then I could find my way to healing. I took an honest look at every limiting belief, every unhealthy inner pattern, every area of life where I was not true to myself, authentic, and where victimhood and suffering had been ruling my life. I started to live. Meditating every day. Using subliminal messages every day, writing my gratitude journey every day. I allowed myself to feel all the feels, as I know now that this is a very important step, but did not allow myself to live in fear.

I am so thrilled to be writing this right now, to tell my story, because like you, I am so passionate about teaching others how powerful and magical they truly are, and how capable the body is, of truly healing. My journey started with a stage 4 terminal cancer diagnosis in 2023, today I am still here, healed, and with a body that is thriving, with no side effects, after 5 big surgeries, 1 year of chemo and now 1 year of immune therapy. So I have by all means learned how to apply certain principles, to heal, again and again. This is what I would love to share with you.

By the end of 2023, after having been sick for quite a while, a blood count (which was the first one taken after seeing my doctor for 5 months) showed a blood percentage of only 2%, which of course let to an immediate hospitalization, 4 liters of blood, and a week of intense search, that by the end found a 12cm tumor in my colon, 7 tumors on my liver 6-10cm in size, a small tumor in my lung, and a lower body so full of infection that they couldn’t see if it had spread anywhere else. But the message was clear, this is terminal, and all they could offer was treatment to try to keep me alive for a little longer. So here I was in hospital, all Christmas long. The doctors had called in a social worker, as I am a single mom, to make sure I had a plan for my kid when I was no longer here, otherwise they were ready to take him, I mean the shock was real, on all levels.

But when the shock had settled, and I was back home, I felt this urge within to simply not accept the death sentence and do my very best to heal. I had this feeling, that if I could find out why I had gotten sick in the first place, find out what my body was trying to tell me, what it was trying to teach me, then I could find my way to healing. So I opened my self up to something new, and healing was simply what I decided to do, there was no way that I was gonna leave my 14 year old son behind, with no family to take care of him.

I had heard of the movie Heal, and known about the work of Dr. Joe Dispenza. So this was where I started. Watching every positive story. Brainwashing myself to be in this state of belief, of healing, and nothing else. I allowed myself to feel all the feels, as I know now that this is a very important step, but did not allow myself to live in fear. I took an honest look at every limiting belief, every unhealthy inner pattern, every area of life where I was not true to myself, authentic, and where victimhood and suffering had been ruling my life. I started to live. Every day. Like every day was a blessing. Meditating every day. Using subliminal messages every day, writing my gratitude journey every day. And I got help to dive deep into those stored traumas, stored emotions in my system. During those somatic energetic treatments I was letting it all out. I was sobbing, I was screaming, I was trembling. I was simply ready to do anything and try everything. I dove all in to the depth of my being. Took that honest look at myself, and changed. And while I did, I saw with my inner sight, my healing happening. In my gratitude journaling I wrote down 5 things I was grateful for now, and 5 things in the “future” as if they had already happened. I gave my body so much love along the way. I was getting acupuncture every week, and letting it rest and heal every step of the way. I have always taken care of my body, eaten healthy real food, non smoker, little alcohol, always exercised, so I did not change my diet in any way. I allowed myself sweets, so my healing story is truly ALL about the inner work, inner shift.

I had started chemo therapy on the 11th of January 2024, and when I got my new scan 3 month later, the miracle had happened. It took 3 months to change the story of my life. 3 months of chemo, but also 3 months of healing old trauma, 3 months of reprogramming the mind from the root, 3 months of authentic living, feeling all the feels, expressing everything from the most raw honest place, 3 months later, I was no longer terminal. My tumors had shrunk so much that they could now remove EVERYTHING. I went from a life-preserving plan, to a plan that would cure me. The doctors where in shock. And there were many tears of joy on that day.

While the doctors were working on my physical body, I was working on my mental health all the way through. I surrendered fully to the process, without any resistance, not wishing it would be any different, that I would be anywhere else. This is such an important step. I welcomed the chemo, and surrendered to every surgery, 8hours when removing the tumor, a 2 times open liver surgery, the lung surgery, and I trusted in my bodies ability to heal every time. The fact that I have no side effects is a miracle on its own.

You could give me 1000 more words here, but I will stick to the rules and the limit, and finish by saying that I wrote a book to be able to teach others all of what I did, to be able to heal. It is called: How to Help you body heal, on your journey with cancer. Grateful to be here to tell my story and inspire and help others. Thank you.

With Love,

Line