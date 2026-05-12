You may know Jamie Lynn Sigler from The Sopranos. But what you probably didn’t know (what she kept hidden for years) is that she has been living with Multiple Sclerosis for 25 years. Half her life. And more than the MS, she carried the weight of keeping it secret. Not only did she keep her MS in secrecy, but also in the shadows was an eating disorder, a divorce and the relentless inner critic that so many of us know too well. She carried all of it alone, convinced that visibility meant vulnerability in the worst sense of the word.

Her new memoir, And So It Is, is the exhale after a very long held breath.

What struck me most in our conversation was the theology underneath her story. The way Jamie talks about her body, her illness, her lineage: not as enemies to be conquered, but as teachers. As calling cards back to herself. She said something I keep returning to:

“MS was my calling back. I think we all have different things that call us back to ourselves.”

Jamie walks with a cane most days, does hyperbaric chambers and cold plunges and red light and Pilates and, as she says with a wry laugh, “doesn’t always get a ton of return on investment.” She holds the hope and the reality at the same time, without collapsing one to protect the other. That kind of dual residency, in the wish and the acceptance, is rare. It is also, I believe, where actual healing lives.

Why This Matters

Jamie also shared during her son Beau’s terrifying medical crisis two years ago — a crisis she was writing through, mid-book, at her most raw — he had a near-death experience. And when he came out of it, at ten years old, he turned to her and said: “This was for you. You needed to see a body heal.”

So much of what we do here — the conversations, the stories, the seeking — comes back to that. We are trying, in whatever way we can access, to see evidence that healing is possible. Not promised. Not guaranteed. But possible. And sometimes that evidence comes through the least expected channels.

Her mother, almost 80 years old, read the finished book and said: “I’m so proud of myself. I did the best I could with what I had.” That’s a lifetime of self-criticism softening. That’s what one person’s willingness to go to the raw, undefended truth can do — not just for themselves, but for the people they love, and the generations woven into them.

This Week’s Practice

Jamie’s healing is multidimensional — physical, emotional, ancestral, spiritual. A few threads worth pulling on:

Write the letter. Jamie began her book with a letter to her younger self. You don’t need to write a memoir to do this. Sit down and write to the version of you that needed the most love and didn’t get it. What would you say?

Notice your inner voice — but don’t identify with it. The harsh inner critic isn’t you. It’s a scared part trying to protect you. You can acknowledge it, thank it, and choose not to follow it.

Try Jamie’s morning mantra (given to her by a friend): “Where would you have me go? What would you have me do? What would you have me say, and to whom?” It’s a surprisingly direct way to stay surrendered and in purpose at the same time.

Get curious about your lineage. What patterns have been handed down to you — anxiety, mistrust, physical illness, perfectionism? These aren’t sentences. They are, as Jamie beautifully describes, something you can choose to transmute.

The title of Jamie’s book is also her tattoo, her prayer, her affirmation: And so it is. Acceptance of what has been. Trust in what is unfolding. An open hand to what comes next.

I think we could all use a little more of that.

With love,

Kelly