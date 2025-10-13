Name: Jaclyn Tolentino

Challenge/Diagnosis: Early 30s hormone positive breast cancer

Advice you would share with others dealing with a similar challenge: Joy and connection are medicine.

I was 34 years old, living in Miami Beach, and working as a concierge physician when my life took an unexpected turn.

One day on the sand, my husband Charles noticed a lump in my right breast. That moment changed everything.

Within weeks, I went from being the doctor to being the patient. I was navigating biopsies, scans, countless doctor visits, and surgery. As a physician, I had guided countless patients through similar diagnoses. But this time, it was my name on the chart.

Breast cancer forced me to slow down and face the uncertainty I had spent my career helping others navigate. It wasn’t just about the diagnosis. It was about what came after.

Because when my oncologist told me to “go back to living your life as usual,” I couldn’t. I didn’t want to return to the same pace, the same patterns, and the same stress that had left me disconnected from my body in the first place.

That moment of resistance and questioning was the first step in my healing.

The Turning Point

When you’re suddenly faced with your own mortality, everything you thought you knew about health gets tested. As a doctor, I had all the tools of conventional medicine. But what I was craving wasn’t another prescription. It was understanding.

I needed to understand more about why. Why had my body developed cancer in the first place? What did it need to truly heal?

That curiosity led me into the world of functional and integrative medicine, where healing isn’t about treating symptoms but addressing the root cause. I began studying, re-training, and rebuilding my health from the inside out.

In the process, I realized something profound: true healing doesn’t happen in fragments. It happens when we treat the whole person—body, mind, and spirit.

The Tools That Helped Me Heal

My healing wasn’t about one moment or one miracle. It was a collection of small, intentional practices that added up to transformation.

Functional Medicine gave me the roadmap. It helped me look at my biology as a holistic system, not a set of individual parts. I began testing my hormones, seeing how they are metabolized, looking at biomarkers related to nutrients, immune function, metabolism, inflammation, gut health and more. I reflected on my health journey throughout the years. I learned to see my body as a conversation instead of a mystery.

Mindfulness and Breathwork helped me reconnect to myself. Healing required stillness, patience, and learning to regulate my nervous system after months and years of constantly living in fight-or-flight.

Nutrition and Movement became sacred again. I shifted away from punishing workouts and restrictive eating toward nourishment—meals and movement that felt supportive instead of depleting.

Spiritual Connection became essential. My faith deepened, and I started to understand the power of surrender. Not as giving up, but as trusting the body’s innate wisdom to restore balance.

Motherhood brought it all full circle. After years of fertility treatments and uncertainty, I became pregnant in my early 40s. Against every odd, I was able to breastfeed my son using a supplemental nursing system designed for women like me who can’t produce milk naturally. That experience was nothing short of a miracle.

Each of these practices became part of my own personal “medicine.” And I’ve met countless healing practitioners on this journey who’ve shared their guidance and wisdom with me throughout the years, of which I am forever grateful for.

The Mindset Shift

Cancer changed the way I see health.

It taught me that healing isn’t linear; it’s cyclical. It ebbs and flows, just like nature’s seasons, and it’s a unique journey all on its own.

I stopped striving for perfection and started practicing presence.

I no longer define health as the absence of disease. I define it as the presence of wholeness. Of alignment. Of living in rhythm with my body instead of against it.

Healing, for me, has meant learning to listen to the quiet signals before they become loud symptoms. It’s about giving the body what it’s asking for: rest, joy, nourishment, and peace.

Where I Am Now

Today, I’m nine years post-diagnosis. I’m a wife, a mother, and the Lead Physician at Love.Life, where I help patients navigate their own healing journeys through an integrative, root-cause approach with a team of experts and a beautiful space dedicated to whole body healing.



Life after cancer isn’t the same, and I wouldn’t want it to be.

The woman I’ve become is more grounded, more curious, and more compassionate—both as a doctor and as a human being.

I still practice what I teach. I test my labs, prioritize my self-care, protect my sleep, move my body, and practice gratitude every day. But most importantly, I live in partnership with my body.

For me, healing doesn’t mean nothing ever goes wrong again. It means you’ve learned to meet yourself differently when it does.

Advice for Others:

If you’re facing a diagnosis or any season of uncertainty, start by giving yourself permission not to rush the process.

You don’t have to go back to who you were before. You get to evolve into who you were always meant to become.

Find practitioners who listen to you, not just your labs or imaging.

Honor your intuition—it’s part of your biology.

And remember: joy and connection are absolutely medicine too.

How HEAL Has Supported My Journey

The HEAL community has reminded me that I’m not alone in this philosophy. Healing isn’t something we achieve; it’s something we live.

HEAL’s work continues to inspire me as both a physician and a survivor to bridge science and spirit, and to create spaces where others can feel seen, supported, and empowered in their own healing process.

Thank you for sharing my story.

~Dr. Jaclyn Tolentino

Healing Stories is our new series sharing real, empowering journeys of transformation that remind us what’s possible when we align science and spirit. If you would like to share your own healing journey, learn more here.