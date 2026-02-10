This week on the podcast, I had the absolute joy of sitting down with Laura Lynne Jackson — psychic medium, teacher, and author of The Secret Path and Signs.

Laura has spent decades helping people understand that death is not a dead end… it’s a doorway. And more than that, she teaches something even deeper: We are never walking alone.

During our conversation, she shared:

Each of us has a “team of light.”

And once you truly allow yourself to believe that you are guided, supported, and loved beyond what your physical eyes can see — you shift in profound ways. The world becomes less random, chaotic, and frightening. Rather, it becomes infinitely more magical.

What Is an Illuminated Life?

When I asked Laura what it means to live an illuminated life, she described it as living in conscious spiritual connection.

Connection to:

The loving intelligence that some call God, spirit, or the universe.

Spirit guides — benevolent teachers guiding us from beyond this realm.

And the souls of those we’ve loved who have crossed over.

An illuminated life doesn’t mean everything is easy. It means we trust that even the hard chapters are happening for us, not just to us.

The chaos has choreography beneath it. The heartbreak has an inherent purpose. The detours may be divine redirection.

Death Is Not a Dead End

One of the most healing aspects of Laura’s work is how she reframes death.

So many of us live — consciously or unconsciously — with a low-grade fear of loss. A fear of endings or annihilation.

But Laura has witnessed, again and again, that consciousness continues. Love and relationships continue.

When we understand that we are eternal beings temporarily inhabiting physical bodies, we begin to soften. This understanding allows us to experience grief differently, and it may even allow us to trust more deeply.

We begin to see signs and synchronicities not as coincidence — but as conversation.

Perhaps most importantly, we release some of the fear that drives so much of our stress, control, and grasping.

This Week’s Practice

Ask your team for a sign.

Choose something specific and playful. Send out the request and simply stay open.

Release one resentment.

It’s not about whether you are wrong or right in the scenario — it’s about choosing freedom for yourself.

Practice surrender.

Identify one area of your life where you’ve been gripping tightly.

Whisper: “I’ve done what I can. I trust what I cannot see.”

Talk to your team of light.

You don’t need a psychic to connect. All you need is your own intention.

Where in your life are you being invited to trust more deeply — that you are guided, supported, and loved beyond what you can physically see?

I’d love to hear what this brought up in you. Share in the comments!

With love,

Kelly