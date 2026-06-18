“In the stillness and solitude I became acutely aware of much I had overridden my body’s needs in the name of productivity and survival. ”

About 2 months ago my dear friend Peter Crone (who many of you know and love!) reached out to tell me about SoHum Healing Center in Asheville, NC. He had studied under Ayurvedic master teacher Vasant Lad and SoHum is Dr. Lad’s healing center at the top of the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains of Asheville. I connected with the team there and was struck by how present, kind, and glowy everyone was — clearly an embodiment of the Ayurvedic lifestyle. I wanted what they were having.

I looked at my calendar and found only one week in the subsequent four months that would work. It was two days after Riley’s school got out for summer and a week after we were moving into a new rental. I knew in my bones that a 7-day Panchakarma cleanse in a beautiful setting, with an opportunity for rest and solitude, was exactly what I needed after an intense two years of transition.

I am looking forward to starting this next chapter — one that would kick off with the filming of my second documentary — regulated, rested, inspired, and clear.

In full transparency, SoHum offered me a massive discount if I visited and shared about the retreat with my community. This is standard for the “influencer marketing” world we live in today. And for the record, I am always honest about my shares, so I would never promote something that I didn’t genuinely love or think offered real value. I truly don’t do these things to make money — I am driven by curiosity and compassion. Now more about the experience…

According to master teacher Vasant Lad, Ayurveda is the sacred science of life. For Dr. Lad, health isn’t simply the absence of disease. He describes health as a dynamic state in which:

• Your unique constitution (prakriti) is expressed naturally.

• The three governing energies or doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) remain in balance.

• Digestion and metabolism (agni) are strong.

• Tissues and elimination function properly.

• Senses are clear.

• Mind is peaceful.

• Spirit is joyful and connected.

Dr. Lad often emphasizes that disease begins when we lose awareness of our true nature and fall out of rhythm with nature itself. NAILED IT. This is everything I believe and more. And Panchakarma literally means the 5 actions. Pancha = five and Karma = action. The purpose of panchakarma is to:

• loosen and mobilize accumulated toxins (ama)

• bring aggravated doshas back to the digestive tract

• eliminate them safely from the body

• rekindle the digestive fire (agni)

• restore balance to the body, mind and spirit.

Two weeks before the retreat I had a Zoom consult with Dr. Lad so he could diagnosis my doshas and level of ama (toxins) by looking at photos of my tongue. By the way, tongue shame is real! It’s such a vulnerable feeling sending a photo of your tongue to an Ayurvedic master!

A week before the retreat I had 2 more calls with the head practitioner at SoHum and the other participants of my week. There were 9 of us in total and I was so happy to discover my friend Karena Dawn would be there with me! Our prep consisted of weaning off caffeine and alcohol, adopting a mono diet of kitchree (which is easy to digest and delicious), taking custom herb formulations, and shooting tablespoons of melted ghee every morning to oleate our intestines and start to loosen all the ama.

I was smack dab in the middle of moving and it was my daughter’s last week of school so I definitely failed my prep. I just didn’t have the capacity to stay on top of it all and I needed coffee to survive. I managed to do 2 and then 3 tablespoons of ghee on the Thursday and Friday before I left for the retreat, but by the time we all arrived, most of the other participants were up to 9 and 12 tablespoons! If there was one thing that made this process challenging, it is the ghee shooting. ICK! But I got through it, and I promise, it was worth it in the end. Once I started to feel those toxins begin to flush out, I’d do whatever it takes to make sure they keep pulling out of my system.

It is truly remarkable and frightening how many toxins build up in our tissues and intestinal walls that most of us are never taught to address. These toxins, or ama, build up on our cell membranes and cause the inflammation and the breakdown of communication that leads to autoimmune and other systemic imbalance and confusion. No wonder over half the US is chronically sick!! I believe, in this day and age, detoxing MUST become a seasonal ritual. And the wisdom of Ayurveda agrees.

Now let’s get into the experience. The retreat center is at the top of this mountain with the most stunning views that go on for miles. My room had a balcony that seemed to hang out over the temperate rain forest, so I almost felt like I was in a tree house. The first night I saw the most vibrant, magical sunset and my body exhaled deeply in awe and peace. The frequency of SoHum is super high because of Dr. Lad (arguably a mystic at this stage in his late 80s) as well as the forest. If I just had a week of quiet in my room with that view, I would have healed so much. It is truly special.

The staff at SoHum is so attentive and loving. I truly felt taken care of all week. The chefs served 3 meals a day of delicious, well-spiced vegetarian cuisine. Each meal, including breakfast, starts with a bowl of kitchree. Shockingly, I never got sick of it. The first night they teased me with this delicious date ball they left by my bed at turn down service. I spent the week joking with chefs about paying them cash to smuggle me more date balls.

Here was my daily schedule, with everything being optional besides treatments.

6:50 am: a sunrise fire ceremony to intentionally release something and call something new in. This circle helped me get intentional about each new day as an opportunity to begin again.

7:15-8:00 am: gentle yoga to get things moving.

8:00-10:00 am: breakfast (come and go as you please)

9:30-11 am: Whole Body Serenity: 4 hands lymphatic massage with different herb infused oils which moved the ama (toxins) out of my tissues and into my lymphatic system and digestive tract to be eliminated. Followed by 10 minutes in the sauna to move the oils deeper into the tissues to loosen toxins at the deepest level. And finishing with 30 minutes of shirodara which consists of a gentle stream of warm oil cascading over my third eye.

12-2 pm: lunch (come and go as you please)

2-2:30 pm: check in with a practitioner to check tongue, dosha levels through pulse, and learn about your bowel movements. FYI, you get real comfortable with poop talk on day 1.

3:30-4:30 pm: an additional treatment of color therapy or a basti, which consists of putting a donut of some sort of flour substance which goes over a part of the body like liver, heart, abdomen or eyes and holds oil in place to help clean out or lubricate that body part.

5-7 pm: dinner (come and go as you please)

7-8 pm: an optional evening gathering like kirtan chanting, emotional sharing, art, etc.

I appreciated that there was never any pressure or rigidity. If I needed solitude, I would have my meal in my room. And while there were no usual comforts or escapes like snacks, sugar, caffeine, or alcohol, I didn’t ever felt intense deprivation or jonesing. And I am a cheese and coffee addict, so this is saying a lot!

Herbal enemas are introduced when you are ready. Some participants started them on day one. Since I was behind on my prep, I didn’t do one until the last day. I have done them before so I didn’t have anxiety about it, but some others did. I felt so clean and light after! The whole goal of the week is to cleanse, and the program makes it effortless and SO effective. You would have to really rebel to not transform by the end of the week.

While the panchakarma is focused on the physical cleansing, two beautiful side effects are the emotional cleansing and the deepening of one’s spiritual connection that occurs.

Much like the darkness retreat I experienced, when you create space — through the removal of toxins and the breaking of busyness and routine — trapped emotions and energy become unstuck and bubble to the surface asking to be felt and released.

In my personal reading with Dr. Lad, he read that I was carrying deep grief in my lungs and heart. He said some of it was very old and some of it was recent. He is not the first intuitive to reflect this back to me, yet this fresh awareness unlocked the vault of grief I had stuffed in. While I didn’t know how to consciously seek it out and deal with it, I did journal and allow space and stillness for grief and other emotions to seep out of the shadows and release.

I would not say I had monumental sobbing sessions, BUT my pre-dawn journaling sessions did flow from my heart and I was able to release a lot through the new awareness and processing that transpired during those writing sessions. My body felt lighter, my heart felt lighter, and my soul felt brighter.

In the stillness and solitude I also became acutely aware of much I had overridden my body’s needs in the name of productivity and survival. I got emotional when I realized how abusive I had been toward my body and my being. It’s almost like the caring container that SoHum provides re-taught me how to care for and love myself again. That realization alone was worth the trip.

When I wasn’t reflecting and thoroughly enjoying my precious solitude, I was walking the nature trail (which I later found out was in mama bear territory...note to self: take the bear horn next time!) or soaking in the cedar tub. The spa, by the way, has such a beautiful peaceful, low key luxe vibe, and I loves how Asheville locals were trickling in and out all week on day passes.

This was exactly what I needed: a mind, body, and spirit reset and a recommitment to my healing journey. If you have an inflammation based or autoimmune condition, this place is for you. If you want a jumpstart on a new healthy lifestyle and lose a few pounds quickly (and healthily), this retreat is for you. If you want to reconnect to your heart and learn to love yourself again, this retreat is for you.

I consider myself a blend of bougie and earthy, a lover of nature and nice things. And SoHum offered the perfect balance of both. It’s high frequency grounded luxury. I plan to take my mom with me next time I go. I am also exploring the idea of hosting an intimate, 7 day Heal with Kelly retreat there.

A week at SoHum is an investment to be sure — but it is worth it. The care you receive and how your body, mind, and spirt feel at the end of 7 days will shift the way you see yourself and care for yourself. Health is the greatest wealth and I am grateful for Dr. Lad, SoHum Healing Center and all the beautiful staff members for reconnecting me back to me in my purest form.

I am clear, I am centered, I am grateful, and I feel peace. And this, my friends, is priceless.