My Personal Recap from the Himalayas

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of HEAL with KellySubscribe to watchMy Personal Recap from the HimalayasMay 13, 2026∙ Paid71ShareKelly here!This is the first video recap from this magical, once in a lifetime trip. In case you haven’t seen the posts on social media, I’m here filming for my next documentary, which is about explo…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inHEAL with KellySubscribeRecent PostsThe 7-Day Challenge That Changes What You AttractApr 22Journaling 101: Manifest Your Dreams with Kelly Gores & Tara SchusterFeb 3A Gentle Return to the Heart Guided MeditationJan 7Healing Story: From Stage 3C Fallopian Tube Cancer to Living in Deep GratitudeDec 24, 2025In the Dark, I Could Finally SeeDec 18, 202513 Sacred Nights Ritual with Kelly and Lara J. DayDec 6, 2025A Healing Sound Bath to Reset Your Nervous SystemNov 12, 2025