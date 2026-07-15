When was the last time you truly felt your whole system exhale? Taking the time for a quick nervous system practice is truly a gift to yourself.

In this short guided practice, Dr. Deborah Rozman, CEO and co-founder of HeartMath, walks you through a simple coherence technique you can use anytime you feel stressed or need a release during your day.

By shifting your heart rate variability into a more coherent pattern using breath and mental focus, you’re helping to harmonize your autonomic nervous system — the part of you that quietly runs higher cognition, digestion, sleep, hormones, immune response, and more.

In just two minutes, you’ll be guided to:

Focus your attention in the area of the heart

Breathe a little slower and deeper than usual

Activate genuine feelings of gratitude and appreciation

Gently radiate that feeling to your body, your loved ones, and beyond

Do this evidence-backed practice along with us and let me know in the comments if you noticed a shift!

Keep this handy as a mini reset whenever you feel scattered, overwhelmed, or disconnected.

For more nervous system regulating tools to help you shift your state, join the (held) beta waitlist!