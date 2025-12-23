Before “witch” became something to fear, mock, or erase, it meant something very different.

A witch was a woman who listened to her body, to the earth, to her intuition. She understood cycles. She trusted sensation. She knew when something was off long before it could be explained. That wisdom didn’t disappear. It was just taught to go quiet.

And when intuition is consistently ignored or overridden, it doesn’t vanish — it shows up in other ways.

Often, it shows up as anxiety.

One of the most liberating truths that emerged from my conversation with Dr. Ellen Vora is this:

Anxiety isn’t always something we need to fix — sometimes it’s something we need to listen to.

We live in a performance-focused culture that teaches us to override our bodies, silence our inner knowing, and distrust anything that can’t be measured or quantified. And yet, so much of what ails us — mentally, emotionally, spiritually — comes from this disconnection from our intuition.

Dr. Vora reframed anxiety in a way that felt both grounding and empowering. She spoke about two kinds of anxiety: the kind that’s avoidable, and the kind that’s purposeful.

Avoidable anxiety is what happens when the body is out of balance — blood sugar crashes, sleep deprivation, hormone disruption, chronic stress, inflammation. It’s not a personal failing or a personality trait. But it is a signal that the body needs care. When we address the physical foundations — nourishment, rest, rhythm, movement — so much of this false anxiety simply dissolves.

But then there’s purposeful anxiety — the kind that comes from having a wide-open heart and a sensitive antenna. It’s a gnawing feeling that we’re out of alignment or off course. This type of anxiety is not pathology. It’s wisdom. It’s our inner compass saying: something is off, something needs tending, something wants to change.

And when we confuse the two, we either medicate away our intuition — or we drown in unnecessary suffering.

What moved me most was how this conversation expanded beyond mental health into power, sovereignty, and remembrance.

We’ve been trained to value the rational, the measurable, the productive — to live almost entirely from one side of ourselves. But there is another way to be. A quieter one. A cyclical one. A more feminine one.

There is so much cultural baggage around the archetype of the witch, often associated with danger or even malevolence in our fairytales. But in many traditions around the world, witches were celebrated as the wise women who were in touch with their femininity, their intuition, their communities and the earth itself. It was actually the witch’s power that led to her persecution — because she listened to her intuition over external systems of control.

The “witch” isn’t someone to fear. In fact, we all have this aspect of ourselves.

She’s the part of us that remembers the rhythms of nature.

The part that listens deeply to the body.

The part that trusts intuition alongside evidence.

The part that knows when to rest, when to trust, when to grieve, when to act.

This isn’t about rejecting our structured, masculine side — it’s about restoring balance, which is what actually unlocks true power.

Why This Matters

When we disconnect from our intuition, we become easier to control — by systems, by societal expectations, by fear. We stay busy, burnt out, striving to earn dignity that should have been inherent all along.

When we reconnect to our bodies, our cycles, our emotions, and our inner knowing, we reclaim our power. We stop outsourcing our truth. We become less governable — not in a rebellious way, but in a sovereign one.

And from that place, healing becomes possible.

This Week’s Practice

Inspired by Dr. Vora’s work, try this gentle inquiry:

Name the anxiety. When anxiety arises, ask: Is this avoidable or purposeful? Check the body first. Have you eaten? Slept? Moved? Rested? Offer your body what it needs before assuming something is “wrong” with you. Listen, don’t silence. If the anxiety persists, get curious. Ask: What is this feeling trying to tell me? Honor your cycles. If you menstruate, notice where you are in your cycle. Allow more rest and reflection during the inward phases. Let productivity ebb and flow — without shame. Tune into intuition to check alignment. In a quiet moment, ask yourself: Where in my life am I out of alignment with my values, my energy, or my truth? Intuition often speaks through sensation before it finds words. Make space for release. Cry if you need to. Don’t apologize. Emotional tears are medicine — your nervous system knows what it’s doing.

Reflection Question

Where in your life might anxiety be inviting you to return to your body — and to your inner wisdom — instead of pushing harder or numbing out?

You are not broken. You are simply remembering your truth.

With love,

Kelly