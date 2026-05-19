Resources
Below is a curated list of books that have supported Kelly and the HEAL with Kelly community — organized by topic so you can find what you need quickly.
How to Do the Work, by Dr. Nicole LePera: A practical guide to breaking unconscious cycles, developing self-awareness, and creating lasting change from the inside out.
The Anatomy of Anxiety, by Dr. Ellen Vora: A whole-body approach to understanding anxiety as a meaningful signal from within—pointing to something in your life that needs attention or change—and addressing it through lifestyle and holistic healing.
The Other Side of Change, by Dr. Maya Shankar: A cognitive science-backed exploration of how major life disruptions can reshape identity, unlock unexpected potential, and become doorways to profound personal growth.
Finding Focus, by Dr. Zelana Montminy: A practical yet mindful exploration of how to reclaim your attention, quiet distractions, and cultivate the focus needed to thrive in everyday life.
The Gifts of Imperfection, by Brené Brown: A transformative look at how how letting go of perfectionism and embracing vulnerability can open the door to a more courageous, connected, and wholehearted life.
Daring Greatly, by Brené Brown: A heartfelt exploration of how the willingness to be seen, flaws and all, unlocks deeper courage, truer connection, and a more meaningful life.
Atlas of the Heart, by Brené Brown: A beautifully mapped encyclopedia of human emotions, giving readers the vocabulary and framework to navigate their inner world and forge deeper, more meaningful connections.
No Bad Parts, by Dr. Richard Schwartz: A compassionate reframe of the inner self, introducing the idea that every part of you — even the painful or difficult ones — has a positive intention, and that true healing comes from meeting yourself with curiosity rather than judgment.
Reparenting the Inner Child, by Dr. Nicole LePera: A compassionate roadmap for healing past wounds and building internal safety through self-compassion, somatic awareness, and the kind of care you always deserved.
Radical Remission, Radical Hope, by Dr. Kelly Turner: A research-backed exploration of the lifestyle, emotional, and mindset shifts that have led to unexpected healing, offering both evidence and deeply human stories of what becomes possible when we refuse to give up hope.
The Blue Zones, by Dan Buettner: A fascinating look at the world’s longest-living communities and the surprisingly simple lifestyle habits — from food and movement to connection and purpose — that hold the secret to a longer, more vibrant life.
Optimize: A Groundbreaking 7-Step Plan to Health and Longevity Through Quantum Biology, by Dr. Catherine Clinton: A groundbreaking look at how reconnecting with natural elements like light, water, and sound can optimize your health at a cellular level and unlock greater vitality and longevity.
How Your Mind Can Heal Your Body, The Five Side Effects of Kindness, by David Hamilton (HEAL documentary): A compelling exploration of how intentional thoughts, visualization, and acts of kindness can trigger real biochemical shifts in the body — healing illness, protecting the heart, and transforming you at a cellular level.
Dying to Be Me, by Anita Moorjani: A breathtaking true story of miraculous healing that reveals how unconditional self-love and fearless authenticity may be the most powerful medicine of all.
Medical Medium, by Anthony William: A paradigm-shifting look at the hidden viral and environmental roots of chronic illness, and the natural, food-based protocols that may hold the key to healing what conventional medicine has struggled to explain.
The Healing Protocols, by Dr. Mark Emerson: A practical, evidence-based roadmap for reversing chronic disease by addressing its root causes through nutrition, stress management, and the restorative power of sleep.
Chris Beat Cancer: A Comprehensive Plan for Healing Naturally, by Chris Wark: A courageous personal story of choosing a radical, plant-based path over conventional treatment — and discovering the profound healing potential of lifestyle, mindset, and the body’s own innate wisdom.
Mind Over Medicine: Scientific Proof That You Can Heal Yourself, by Dr. Lissa Rankin: A science-backed invitation to understand how your thoughts, beliefs, and emotional health can activate the body’s own remarkable capacity to heal.
Pure Human, by Gregg Braden: A bold and impassioned case for the sacredness of our natural human biology and the extraordinary capabilities — rooted in intuition, emotion, and divinity — that no technology could ever replicate.
The Divine Matrix, by Gregg Braden: A mind-expanding bridge between science and spirituality that reveals how a hidden field of energy connects all things and how our own beliefs and emotions may hold the power to shape reality itself.
A Return to Love, by Marianne Williamson (HEAL documentary): A soulful spiritual guide rooted in the principles of A Course in Miracles, exploring how choosing love over fear becomes the most direct path to healing, wholeness, and transformation.
Spiritual Liberation, by Michael Bernard Beckwith (HEAL documentary): A transformative spiritual guide to breaking free from fear and limitation by shifting from external circumstance to inner divine authority and stepping into your highest potential.
The Magic, by Rhonda Byrne: A 28-day practice in the transformative power of gratitude from the author of The Secret, guiding you day by day to shift your mindset and open your life to greater joy, abundance, and possibility.
Guided: The Secret Path to an Illuminated Life, by Laura Lynne Jackson: A heartfelt exploration of how connecting with unseen guides and loved ones who have passed can illuminate your path and bring deeper meaning, purpose, and connection to everyday life.
Spiritual Intelligence, by Dawson Church: A groundbreaking blend of neuroscience and spirituality that reveals enlightenment as a measurable brain state and offers practical techniques to rewire your mind for lasting joy, compassion, and profound inner transformation.
The Untethered Soul, by Michael A. Singer: A profound guide to inner freedom that teaches you to step back from the constant chatter of the mind, become the observer of your thoughts, and open into a lasting state of peace.
The Power of Now, by Eckhart Tolle: A timeless spiritual guide to releasing ego-driven thought, healing the weight of the past, and discovering the profound peace that lives in the present moment.
The Body Keeps the Score, by Bessel van der Kolk: A revelatory look at how trauma lives not just in the mind but in the body itself, and why true healing often requires approaches that go beyond talk therapy to restore safety from the inside out.
Waking the Tiger, by Peter Levine: A compassionate reframe of trauma as trapped energy in the body rather than a lifelong condition, offering a path to healing by gently restoring the body’s own natural capacity to recover and find balance.
When the Body Says No, The Myth of Normal, by Gabor Maté: A profound and eye-opening exploration of how repressed emotions and the quiet toll of modern culture can manifest as chronic illness, inviting a deeper and more compassionate understanding of what it truly means to be well.
Happy Days, by Gabrielle Bernstein: A guided path from trauma to lasting inner peace, offering a heartfelt blend of spiritual, emotional, and body-based practices to help you heal past wounds and step into genuine freedom.
Anchored, by Deb Dana: A practical and accessible guide to understanding your nervous system, offering everyday tools to shift out of survival mode and into a lasting sense of safety, resilience, and connection.
What Happened to You?, by Dr. Bruce Perry & Oprah Winfrey: A compassionate and science-backed reframe of human behavior that shifts the question from “what’s wrong with you” to “what happened to you,” illuminating how childhood experiences shape who we become and how healing is always possible.
Heal the Body Heal the Mind, by Dr. Susanne Babbel: A gentle, body-centered guide that walks trauma survivors through somatic practices and mind-body tools to move through difficult experiences, restore connection, and cultivate deeper spiritual awareness.
Healing Your Dysregulated Nervous System After Trauma, by Emma Quinlan: A science-backed guide to understanding your dysregulated nervous system after trauma, offering daily practices to gently transition from survival mode into a deeper sense of internal safety and ease.
Attuned, by Thomas Hübl: A roadmap for healing individual and collective trauma through the practice of interdependence, offering tools like mindful listening and transparent communication to foster deeper connection and repair.
It Begins with You, by Jillian Turecki: A relationship guide built on nine hard truths, exploring how taking complete responsibility for your own inner healing and self-worth is the foundation for breaking unhealthy patterns and co-creating lasting love.
How to Be the Love You Seek, by Nicole LePera: A deeply healing exploration of how lasting relational peace begins not with changing others, but with regulating your own nervous system, releasing childhood patterns, and returning to your most authentic self.
Becoming the One, by Sheleana Aiyana: A spiritual and therapeutic roadmap for ending self-abandonment, healing the inner child, and embodying the love you seek by transforming the most important relationship in your life: the one with yourself.
Attachment Theory: A Guide to Strengthening the Relationships in Your Life, by Thais Gibson: A practical guide to understanding your attachment style and using that self-awareness to heal relational patterns and build deeper, more secure connections in every area of your life.
The Genius of Empathy, by Dr. Judith Orloff: A refreshing reframe of empathy as a learnable and powerful form of emotional intelligence, offering practical tools to cultivate compassion for yourself and others without losing yourself in the process.
Radical Acceptance, by Tara Brach: A profound blend of Buddhist wisdom and clinical psychology that teaches how to break free from the belief that we are fundamentally not enough by meeting ourselves and our pain with mindfulness and unconditional compassion.
Liberated Love, by Mark Groves: A heartfelt roadmap for releasing codependency and childhood wounds to move from relationships rooted in obligation into ones built on conscious choice, radical honesty, and authentic connection.
Hold Me Tight, by Sue Johnson: A transformative look at adult love through the lens of attachment science, revealing how most relationship conflict is a cry for deeper connection and offering a proven path to building a lasting, secure bond.
Safe to Love Again, by Dr. Gary Salyer: A healing blend of attachment theory and brain-based tools that guides you from the wounds of past relationships into the deep, secure, and lasting love you were always meant to have.
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