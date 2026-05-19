Below is a curated list of books that have supported Kelly and the HEAL with Kelly community — organized by topic so you can find what you need quickly.

Reparenting the Inner Child, by Dr. Nicole LePera : A compassionate roadmap for healing past wounds and building internal safety through self-compassion, somatic awareness, and the kind of care you always deserved.

No Bad Parts, by Dr. Richard Schwartz : A compassionate reframe of the inner self, introducing the idea that every part of you — even the painful or difficult ones — has a positive intention, and that true healing comes from meeting yourself with curiosity rather than judgment.

Atlas of the Heart, by Brené Brown : A beautifully mapped encyclopedia of human emotions, giving readers the vocabulary and framework to navigate their inner world and forge deeper, more meaningful connections.

Daring Greatly, by Brené Brown : A heartfelt exploration of how the willingness to be seen, flaws and all, unlocks deeper courage, truer connection, and a more meaningful life.

The Gifts of Imperfection, by Brené Brown : A transformative look at how how letting go of perfectionism and embracing vulnerability can open the door to a more courageous, connected, and wholehearted life.

Finding Focus, by Dr. Zelana Montminy : A practical yet mindful exploration of how to reclaim your attention, quiet distractions, and cultivate the focus needed to thrive in everyday life.

The Other Side of Change, by Dr. Maya Shankar : A cognitive science-backed exploration of how major life disruptions can reshape identity, unlock unexpected potential, and become doorways to profound personal growth.

The Anatomy of Anxiety, by Dr. Ellen Vora : A whole-body approach to understanding anxiety as a meaningful signal from within—pointing to something in your life that needs attention or change—and addressing it through lifestyle and holistic healing.

The Healing Protocols, by Dr. Mark Emerson : A practical, evidence-based roadmap for reversing chronic disease by addressing its root causes through nutrition, stress management, and the restorative power of sleep.

Medical Medium, by Anthony William : A paradigm-shifting look at the hidden viral and environmental roots of chronic illness, and the natural, food-based protocols that may hold the key to healing what conventional medicine has struggled to explain.

Dying to Be Me, by Anita Moorjani : A breathtaking true story of miraculous healing that reveals how unconditional self-love and fearless authenticity may be the most powerful medicine of all.

The Blue Zones, by Dan Buettner : A fascinating look at the world’s longest-living communities and the surprisingly simple lifestyle habits — from food and movement to connection and purpose — that hold the secret to a longer, more vibrant life.

Radical Remission , Radical Hope, by Dr. Kelly Turner : A research-backed exploration of the lifestyle, emotional, and mindset shifts that have led to unexpected healing, offering both evidence and deeply human stories of what becomes possible when we refuse to give up hope.

Pure Human, by Gregg Braden: A bold and impassioned case for the sacredness of our natural human biology and the extraordinary capabilities — rooted in intuition, emotion, and divinity — that no technology could ever replicate.

The Divine Matrix, by Gregg Braden: A mind-expanding bridge between science and spirituality that reveals how a hidden field of energy connects all things and how our own beliefs and emotions may hold the power to shape reality itself.

A Return to Love, by Marianne Williamson (HEAL documentary): A soulful spiritual guide rooted in the principles of A Course in Miracles, exploring how choosing love over fear becomes the most direct path to healing, wholeness, and transformation.

Spiritual Liberation, by Michael Bernard Beckwith (HEAL documentary): A transformative spiritual guide to breaking free from fear and limitation by shifting from external circumstance to inner divine authority and stepping into your highest potential.

The Magic, by Rhonda Byrne: A 28-day practice in the transformative power of gratitude from the author of The Secret, guiding you day by day to shift your mindset and open your life to greater joy, abundance, and possibility.

Guided: The Secret Path to an Illuminated Life, by Laura Lynne Jackson: A heartfelt exploration of how connecting with unseen guides and loved ones who have passed can illuminate your path and bring deeper meaning, purpose, and connection to everyday life.

Spiritual Intelligence, by Dawson Church: A groundbreaking blend of neuroscience and spirituality that reveals enlightenment as a measurable brain state and offers practical techniques to rewire your mind for lasting joy, compassion, and profound inner transformation.

The Untethered Soul, by Michael A. Singer: A profound guide to inner freedom that teaches you to step back from the constant chatter of the mind, become the observer of your thoughts, and open into a lasting state of peace.