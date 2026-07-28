I have a feeling my recent conversation with Hal Elrod, author of The Miracle Morning, is going to land for a lot of people who need it right now.

Hal has died…literally. He was found without a heartbeat for six minutes after a drunk driver hit him head-on at 70 miles per hour. He was told he would never walk again. He survived cancer with a 20-30% survival rate. He went through financial collapse, deep depression, suicidal ideation, and betrayal. And through every single one of those experiences, he came back, thriving.

The through-line is a simple, practiced philosophy: the five-minute rule.

When something goes wrong, give yourself five minutes to feel it — to grieve, to rage, to fall apart. And when the timer goes off, say three words: can’t change it. Then redirect every ounce of your energy toward what you can control.

The concept may not be the first time you’ve heard it but what actually makes this so powerful is the repetition. Hal had practiced that principle for a year and a half before the car accident. So when he woke up from a coma to learn he might never walk again, his nervous system already knew the response.

Why This Matters

The Miracle Morning, the practice that emerged from Hal’s darkest seasons, is built on six practices: silence, affirmations, visualization, exercise, reading, and scribing. Together they form the acronym S.A.V.E.R.S. Any one of these practices, done for even just a minute, begins to shift the internal landscape.

The one I keep returning to is what Hal calls the Emotional Optimization Meditation . Rather than trying to clear the mind, you ask yourself one question at the start of the day:

What emotion would best serve me right now?

Then you do whatever it takes to genuinely access that state, through a memory, a visualization, an affirmation, and you sink into it. Over time, that state becomes your baseline and your default shifts from reactive to chosen.

You become someone who can meet hardship from a place of peace, clarity, and faith, rather than fear.

This Week’s Practice

Try a six-minute Miracle Morning this week — one minute for each practice:

Silence. Close your eyes and simply breathe. Let the mind settle.

Affirmations. Remind yourself of what you are committed to, why it matters, and what you will do about it.

Visualization. See yourself doing the thing — not just the outcome, but the steps.

Exercise. One minute of movement. Jumping jacks, a plank, anything that gets blood to your brain.

Reading. One page of a book aligned with where you want to go.

Scribing. Write one thing you are grateful for — then close your eyes, put your hand on your heart, and actually feel it.

Six minutes. That is all it takes to begin.

To go deeper into Hal’s work and the full S.A.V.E.R.S. practice, pick up The Miracle Morning updated and expanded edition wherever books are sold — and follow along at @hal_elrod on Instagram for daily doses of inspiration.

With love,

Kelly