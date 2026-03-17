One of the ideas that really stood out to me in my conversation with meditation teacher and author of The Year You Transform: The Quickest Path to Changing Your Life for the Better, Light Watkins was his philosophy around change.

So often we think transformation has to be dramatic with a complete overhaul or a big declaration that starting tomorrow everything will be different. How many times have we made big statements only to find ourselves feeling shameful because shortly thereafter we haven’t completed that dramatic overhaul like we said we would?

Light reminds us that real change rarely happens that way.

Instead, it often begins with small experiments.

In his work, Light invites people to try simple seven-day challenges — small shifts that allow you to test a new habit without the pressure of perfection or permanence.

Seven days without complaining.

Seven days of daily meditation.

Seven days of walking instead of driving.

Seven days of gratitude.

What I love about this approach is that it removes the heaviness we tend to put on self-improvement.

It’s not about committing to something forever. It’s simply about trying something on.

And Light shares something that I think many of us need to hear: the seven days don’t even have to be consecutive. If you miss a day, you simply continue. Seven days could mean every other day or once a week for seven weeks.

It’s not about rigid discipline. That’s the unlock.

It’s about building awareness and momentum. This approach creates the space for compassion and grace toward ourselves.

When we approach growth this way, it becomes less intimidating and far more sustainable. Instead of waiting for a big life overhaul, we begin making small shifts that gradually reshape our patterns.

And those small shifts add up.

A different morning routine. A moment of stillness before reacting. A walk instead of another hour on a screen.

Over time, these small choices begin to change how we feel in our bodies, how we relate to our thoughts, and how we move through our lives.

Light often calls these “hops of faith” (not “leaps of faith”).

Not giant leaps. Just small steps in a direction that feels a little more aligned.

And sometimes those small steps are exactly what opens the door to the bigger transformation we were looking for all along.

This Week’s Practice

Choose one small habit and try it for seven days.

It could be meditation, journaling, getting outside in the morning, or even challenging yourself to go seven days without complaining.

Remember, the days don’t have to be perfect or even consecutive.

Just stay curious and notice what shifts.

Sometimes the smallest experiment is what leads us back to the greatest clarity.

With love,

Kelly