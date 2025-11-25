The latest conversation with Dr. John Amaral for the HEAL with Kelly podcast was a reminder that healing is a mental, physical, emotional, and energetic journey.

He shares, “You can’t feel if you’re in survival mode.”

I’ve lived a lot of my life in my head — reaching for the cosmic, the infinite, the conceptual, the spiritual. It’s where I feel most at home, perhaps you can relate! But as John pointed out during the session, embodiment — being in the body — is where the deeper healing actually happens.

John shared that so many of us move through life with what he calls low “somatic awareness.”

We can feel tension, tightness, pain but we oftentimes don’t feel underneath the physical feeling or even bring enough awareness to it to even make a connection to our emotional state.

We don’t notice the sadness, grief, fear, overwhelm, or longing that gets trapped inside the body when we don’t know how to process it.

For John, that disconnection showed up as asthma, allergies, eczema — his body expressing what his emotions couldn’t.

For me, it has shown up as rigidity, holding, torquing — particularly in the right side of my body, which John has worked with me on for years. Patterns born from perfectionism, from suppressing emotion, from not wanting to feel or fall apart.

He reminded me (and all of us) that the body is always telling the truth, even when the mind is not.

Energy Before Matter

One of the most fascinating parts of our conversation was exploring how our subtle energetic field — the space around and within us — often shifts long before symptoms appear.

As John said:

We are not contained within the body. We are fields interacting with fields. We are consciousness expressing through matter.

And when the field becomes disorganized — from trauma, stress, emotional suppression, disconnection — the body organizes around that distortion. Sometimes into tension or illness or into a full shutdown. Sometimes into patterns that feel like “just the way I am,” but are actually “just the way I’ve adapted.”

That truth is equal parts humbling and empowering.

At one point, I told John that I often need something to activate my emotions — breathwork, equine therapy, human connection — because sitting alone and trying to “feel” often doesn’t work for me.

He said: “That’s your energetic blueprint. Work with it, not against it.”

That landed like a deep exhale. We all have different wiring. Different bridges back to ourselves. Different paths back into our bodies.

There’s no one right way — only the way that opens us.

This Week’s Practice: Slowing Down Enough to Feel

Inspired by John’s teachings, here’s a simple practice to reconnect with your somatic self:

1. Pause. Notice your breath. Are you high in the chest? Tight? Shallow? Braced? Holding?

2. Bring attention to the body, not the story. Ask: “What sensation is here?” Not “Why do I feel this?” — that pulls you back into the mind.

3. Let yourself identify one layer deeper. Is the tightness protecting something? Is the headache masking something? Is the tension covering something tender?

4. Offer yourself presence instead of fixing. Hand on heart. Hand on belly.

A simple: “It’s okay to feel what I feel.”

5. Come back into the field of your body. Bare feet on the ground. Sunlight on your skin. A few longer exhales to soften the rigid places.

As John reminded me, and all of us — You don’t heal by forcing your way out of your body.

You heal by gently finding your way back into it.

What’s one sensation, emotion, or area of your body you’ve been avoiding — and what might it be trying to tell you?

Share with me in the comments.

We heal together by noticing together.

With love,

Kelly