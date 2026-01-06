One of the deepest reminders from my conversation with Estelle Bingham is this:

We don’t manifest the life we want by thinking harder — we manifest it by feeling more truthfully.

Estelle Bingham, known as ‘The Heart Whisperer’, is an internationally renowned holistic therapist, healer, and metaphysical teacher. For over two decades, she has dedicated her life to guiding others through profound journeys of healing and empowerment, helping them embody their true joy and potential. Estelle is the host of leading podcast “Love Purpose Connection” and its namesake retreats that facilitate deep healing, transformation, and manifestation.

So many of us have been taught to live from the neck up. To analyze. To push. To manage. To survive. And while the mind is brilliant, it’s also limited. The mind can only draw from what it already knows. The heart, however, is timeless — and it remembers who we were before the armor went on .

Estelle spoke about something that landed deeply in my body:

Most of our blocks aren’t flaws — they’re strategies.

Strategies we developed as children to stay safe.

To stay loved.

To stay invisible.

To stay “good.”

Over time, those strategies harden into armor. We keep functioning, smiling, achieving — but beneath the surface, parts of us remain frozen in moments that were never fully metabolized. Anger that wasn’t allowed to be expressed. Grief that had no witness. Fear that learned it was safer to stay quiet.

In hindsight, I can see how even the most painful endings — relationships dissolving, homes lost, childhood moments that shaped us — carried unexpected wisdom. The good, the complicated, and the messy all guide us. All of it shapes who we become.

There is a lesson — and often a blessing — in every challenge and every trauma. When we can stay connected to our sense of self, we begin to trust that the path life is placing us on is not random. It is revealing our true essence.

The heart knows this.

And the heart is patient.

There’s a poem by Rumi that captures this wisdom beautifully — The Guest House. In it, he reminds us that every emotion that arrives — joy, sorrow, anger, shame — is not an enemy, but a messenger.

This being human is a guest house.

Every morning a new arrival. A joy, a depression, a meanness,

some momentary awareness comes

As an unexpected visitor. Welcome and entertain them all!

Even if they’re a crowd of sorrows,

who violently sweep your house

empty of its furniture,

still treat each guest honorably.

He may be clearing you out

for some new delight. The dark thought, the shame, the malice,

meet them at the door laughing,

and invite them in. Be grateful for whoever comes,

because each has been sent

as a guide from beyond.

What struck me most is how gentle — and how brave — heart-based healing really is. It’s not about fixing yourself. It’s about welcoming yourself back into your fullness.

When we stop resisting emotion and start allowing sensation, something remarkable happens:

The dam doesn’t explode — it softens.

The tsunami becomes a stream.

The body exhales.

This is where true essence lives — not in perfection, but in presence.

Why This Matters

We are living in a time that rewards numbing, distraction, and constant output. But the cost of avoiding feeling is disconnection — from ourselves, from others, from meaning.

Healing comes from meeting pain with compassion.

When we learn to feel safely — to let emotions move instead of stagnate — we don’t just heal old wounds. We reclaim creativity, intuition, resilience, and joy. The kind of joy that isn’t dependent on circumstances — the joy that comes from being fully alive.

From this place of aliveness, alignment becomes natural.

Manifestation becomes effortless.

Life begins to move with us instead of against us.

This Week’s Practice

Inspired by Estelle’s heart-embodied work, try this gentle invitation:

Pause and breathe.

Take a slow inhale through your nose and a deep sigh out through your mouth. Let your nervous system know it’s safe to arrive. Hands to heart.

Place both hands over your chest. Feel the rhythm beneath your palms — the first organ that formed, the one that has never stopped working for you. Ask the heart.

Quietly ask: What am I feeling right now?

Not why. Not how to fix it. Just what. Welcome what arises.

Whether it’s sadness, tension, anger, or nothing at all — let it be here. Whisper: You’re allowed. Stay curious, not critical.

If a younger part of you shows up, meet it with kindness. You don’t need to solve anything. Presence is enough.

Even a few minutes of this practice can soften armor that’s been held for decades.

Reflection Question

What part of you has been waiting to be felt — not fixed, judged, or rushed — just met?

I’d love to hear what this opens for you.

Your heart already knows the way.

With love,

Kelly