During my recent conversation with Emma Heming Willis and Helen Christoni, co-founders of Make Time Wellness, one idea kept resurfacing in the most powerful way:

We cannot care for others if we’ve abandoned ourselves.

Emma opens up about navigating her husband Bruce Willis’ diagnosis, learning how to speak honestly with her children, and what caregiving really looks like behind the scenes.

In our conversation, Emma shared something that struck me deeply. At one point, someone asked her a simple question:

“What do you need today?”

And she realized she couldn’t answer it.

She knew she had needs, but because she had spent so long discounting them she didn’t even know what they were anymore.

How many of us have quietly slipped into that same pattern?

Women especially are often taught — subtly or directly — that our value comes from how much we give. We become mothers, partners, caregivers, leaders, friends, entrepreneurs… and somewhere along the way our own needs slowly fall to the bottom of the list.

Until one day we realize we’ve become experts at caring for everyone except ourselves.

Emma described this awakening so beautifully: the realization that she had “abandoned herself” without even noticing it.

And the truth is, many of us have.

Self-Care vs. Making Time

One of the most important distinctions Emma and Helen made was between self-care as a concept and making time as a practice.

Self-care has become something society often packages as beauty treatments, appointments, or external fixes.

But making time is something much deeper.

It’s about the small, honest moments that reconnect you to yourself.

For Emma, that might be stepping into the garden — touching the soil, planting, weeding, simply being in nature.

For someone else, it might be ten quiet minutes with a book. A walk outside. A phone call with a friend. Movement. Stillness. Anything that brings you your own sense of fulfillment!

The point isn’t what the practice is.

The point is that it feeds your soul.

These micro-moments of reconnection are not indulgent. They’re essential.

Because the more vitality and joy we generate within ourselves, the more resilience we bring to the people and responsibilities we care about most.

Feeling Instead of Suppressing

Another powerful insight from the conversation was about emotion.

Emma shared something she learned during the caregiving journey that changed the way she moves through difficult moments.

Instead of suppressing emotions or pushing them away, she allows herself to fully feel them — but with intention.

If grief, frustration, or heartbreak rises, she gives herself space to cry, scream, or process it.

But she sets a boundary for herself. Thirty minutes. Thirty minutes to feel it fully, move through what she needs to, and then continue moving forward.

This practice isn’t about denying emotion — it’s about letting it move instead of letting it stay trapped.

Helen added another simple but profound truth: If you don’t express what you’re feeling, it stays inside you.

How many of us mask throughout our day acting as if everything is FINE but we know we are dealing with so much behind-the-scenes. This is when talking to a therapist, sharing with a trusted friend, or even writing in a journal can be so helpful for self-expression. We all need an outlet for our emotions to leave the body, instead of hardening our emotions into stress, resentment, or illness.

This Week’s Practice

Inspired by Emma and Helen’s wisdom, try this gentle reflection:

Ask yourself the question many of us avoid: What do I need today?

Identify one small moment to reconnect with yourself. It doesn’t need to be big — a walk, a quiet cup of tea, ten minutes of stillness.

Let emotion move through you. If something heavy arises, allow yourself to feel it rather than suppress it.

Reach out to someone. Share honestly with a friend, partner, or loved one.

Small moments of presence can restore more vitality than we realize.

With love,

Kelly