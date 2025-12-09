“We’re used to orienting to the biggest, the brightest, the loudest… but the doorway in the dark is in the smallest, the subtlest, the quietest.”

That’s an unforgettable line from my conversation with Scott Berman in this past week’s podcast episode.

Most of us have been conditioned to chase what’s big. Big breakthroughs. Big signs. Big healing. Big emotions. Big evidence that something is “working.”

But in the dark — whether that dark is a retreat room, a loss, a transition, or a moment of uncertainty — the nervous system tells a different story.

It whispers.

It doesn’t perform.

It doesn’t give us fireworks.

It gives us… ourselves.

And often, the parts we spend a lifetime running from — the anger, the shame, the grief, the tender fear beneath it all — rise up. Not to torment us, but to be met.

Scott reminded me that healing isn’t a grand display.

It’s the quiet honesty of finally admitting:

“I can’t do this.”

“I’m afraid.”

“This hurts.”

The moment we stop muscling our way through life, something extraordinary happens:

What we’ve been trying to outrun can finally soften.

And so can we.

Why This Matters

In the darkness, Scott explained, most people don’t struggle because they’re weak — they struggle because they’ve spent their whole lives trying not to feel what’s real and true. The dark simply removes the distractions that kept the truth at bay.

What emerges in the darkness isn’t pathology.

It’s the part of us that’s been asking to be held.

When we stop pretending to be “fine,” when we let go of the spiritual performance, when we drop the armor we’ve used to earn love or safety… something new becomes possible:

We meet the self that was there all along.

And that meeting — subtle, quiet, small — is the doorway to transformation.

This Week’s Practice

When you feel discomfort, tension, irritation, or old stories rising in you:

Pause. Notice what’s happening in your body.

Name the truth beneath the reaction. Is it anger? Fear? The sting of feeling unseen?

Whisper to yourself what Scott invites so many to say: “What if it’s okay to feel this?”

Let the smallest sensation — the flicker, the tightness, the flutter — be the doorway instead of the obstacle.

Healing rarely arrives with fanfare. It arrives through the nervous system’s quiet permission to be exactly where you are.

Reflection Question

Where in your life have you been waiting for a “big” moment — instead of listening for the small, subtle truth already trying to reach you?

Where in your life have you been waiting for a "big" moment — instead of listening for the small, subtle truth already trying to reach you?