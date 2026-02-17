This week on the podcast, I sat down with Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling, founder of Leela Quantum Tech and author of The Energy of Everything.

Philipp’s journey is fascinating — from high-level corporate executive to energy healer to quantum technology pioneer. But what struck me most wasn’t the science (though of course we talked about that)… it was the reminder that we are not physical beings trying to have spiritual experiences. We are energetic beings having a physical one.

Everything Is Energy (Including You)

Nikola Tesla once said, “If you want to understand the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency, and vibration.”

We tend to live as if we are solid, fixed, and separate. But at our core, we are vibration. Our thoughts carry frequency. Our emotions emit energy. Even our stress, resentment, joy, or gratitude are measurable states.

Philipp spoke about how low vibrational emotions — fear, anger, shame, blame — don’t just affect our mood. They actually influence our biology. They influence what we attract. They influence how we experience life.

While this might feel heavy, the opposite is also true.

When we operate from love, peace, gratitude, authenticity and coherence, we are literally broadcasting a different signal. The entire field around us shifts. The field within us shifts. And life begins to respond accordingly.

What Are You Calling In?

One of the most powerful parts of our conversation was about manifestation — and how so many of us unknowingly create from a place of lack.

If I want prosperity, but I feel scarcity…

If I want love, but I feel unworthy…

If I want healing, but I feel broken…

Then my subconscious frequency contradicts my conscious desire.

Philipp shared a profound shift: instead of affirming “I am abundant,” ask, “Why am I abundant?”

The question presupposes truth.

The subconscious begins looking for evidence.

The field reorganizes around and within us.

A truth rises to the surface: you cannot attract from a vibration you are unwilling to embody.

This Week’s Practice

Audit your frequency.

Notice what you’ve been broadcasting lately. Is it stress? Fear? Urgency? Or trust, gratitude, openness?

Upgrade the question.

Choose one area of your life you’d like to expand — love, health, prosperity, creativity.

Ask daily: “Why is this already flowing to me?”

Raise your baseline.

Spend time in sunlight. Walk barefoot in the ground. Meditate, breathe or even dance.

Even small shifts in coherence change the signal you emit.

Remember who you are.

You are not a victim of circumstance.

You are an energetic being that influences the matter around you.

If everything is energy…What kind of energy are you choosing to embody?

We cannot always control what happens around us.

But we can choose the frequency we hold within us.

And that choice may be more powerful than we realize.

With love,

Kelly