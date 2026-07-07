For over 35 years, Deborah Rozman, CEO of HeartMath and the whole HeartMath team have been researching something that every spiritual tradition has always pointed to — the intelligence of the heart — and translating it into practical, science-backed tools anyone can use.

The core discovery is this: the heart communicates directly with the brain through the nervous system, and the pattern of that communication determines everything. When we are stressed, frustrated, or overwhelmed, the heart rhythm becomes jagged and incoherent, shutting down our higher brain centers, our intuition, our digestion, our immune function, and our capacity to think clearly. When we shift into a state of genuine gratitude or care, that same rhythm becomes smooth and coherent, unlocking our highest cognitive and creative potential in a matter of minutes.

This is not metaphor. It is measurable, repeatable physiology — backed by over 400 published studies.

Why This Matters

So many of us are living in a chronic stress loop without even realizing it. We have normalized the activated state. We reach for our phones before we are fully awake, consume alarming news, spiral into worst-case thinking, and then wonder why healing feels so out of reach.

What Deborah shared in our conversation and helped me understand is that nervous system regulation is not just about calming down. It is about upgrading your entire internal operating system. When you practice heart coherence regularly, your resting baseline shifts. You become less reactive. You return to balance more quickly after being triggered. Your intuition becomes more accessible. Your body gets more time in the rest, repair, and digest state where actual healing happens.

She also offered something I found deeply reassuring:

Coherence does not mean suppressing difficult emotions. Anger, grief, and fear are not the enemy. They carry information.

The practice is about getting into coherence so you can meet those emotions from a higher perspective, release what is ready to be released, and respond with clarity rather than react from old wounds.

This Week’s Practice

Deborah’s Quick Coherence technique takes less than two minutes and can be done anywhere:

Shift your attention to the area of your heart. Place your hand on your chest if it helps you stay focused there.

Breathe slowly and deeply , as if the breath is flowing in and out of your heart. Find a gentle, comfortable rhythm.

Activate a genuine feeling of gratitude or appreciation. A person, a pet, a memory, a moment in nature — whatever naturally evokes that warmth.

Radiate that feeling through your whole body, then outward to the people around you.

Try this first thing in the morning, before a difficult conversation, or any time you feel yourself getting pulled into stress.

If you’d like more heart-based breathing practices to integrate into your daily rituals, try the Inner Balance Coherence Plus sensor to track your heart coherence in real time and deepen your practice.

With love,

Kelly