There are conversations that leave me wanting to immediately overhaul my supplement cabinet, and my recent exchange with Jess Kane Berman, Chief Marketing Officer of Body Bio, was absolutely one of them.

Jess comes from a family that has been pioneering cellular health since the 1980s, when her grandfather became gravely ill from heavy metal toxicity and decided to find the most root cause of human health he could. Not organs. Not systems. Cells. Specifically, the cell membrane, which is the outermost layer of every cell in your body, where hormone signaling, neurotransmission, immune function, and energy production are all communicated. When that membrane is damaged by toxins, stress, and inflammation, everything downstream suffers including hormones, brain fog, gut health, mood, and immunity.

What I love about Jess’s approach is how deeply personal it is. She reversed a PCOS and pre-diabetes diagnosis in her 30s through cellular nutrition alone. She has navigated Lyme disease and mold toxicity. And she lost her father to suicide at 18, a trauma she traces directly to the health challenges that followed for years. She speaks about the mind-body-cell connection not as a theory, but as lived experience.

One thing she said that is such a good reminder is: none of it matters, not HRT, not peptides, not the most cutting-edge wellness protocol, if your cell membrane is broken. You are building on a damaged foundation. Fix the foundation first, and everything else works better on top of it.

Why This Matters

So much of what Jess shared connects directly to themes we return to again and again on this podcast: the emotional roots of physical illness, ancestral trauma living in the body, and the way chronic stress keeps us locked in cycles of dysfunction.

She shared how her father’s death at 18 marked the beginning of her own health struggles, and how her thyroid, her personal Achilles heel, inherited through maternal mitochondrial DNA, still flares when life delivers a major loss. Rather than seeing that as a weakness, she has learned to read it as a signal. Her body telling her to slow down, to grieve, to stop.

That reframe is something I am sitting with deeply. Our vulnerabilities are not failures. They are intelligent messengers. When we learn to work with them instead of push through them, we interrupt the cycle of burning out and breaking down. And when we pair that inner awareness with genuine cellular nourishment, the body has a real shot at healing in a lasting way.

Jess also shared that we pass 100% of our maternal mitochondrial DNA to our children. The emotional and physical patterns we carry, the ones we haven’t healed, get passed on. That is not a reason for guilt. It is one of the most powerful invitations for ourselves and for the generations that follow.

This Week’s Practice

Jess’s framework for cellular health is refreshingly simple. Here are a few places to start:

Assess your foundation. Consider a functional blood and stool panel such as Mosaic, Vibrant Wellness Total Tox, or Real Time Labs to understand your toxic load including glyphosate, heavy metals, and mycotoxins.

Flood before you cleanse. Rather than aggressive detox protocols, nourish the body with healthy fats, liposomal glutathione, and vitamin C to naturally bind and excrete toxins.

Notice your Achilles heel. What part of your body signals first when you are stressed or overwhelmed? Instead of trying to fix it, get curious about what it is trying to tell you.

Check your cooking oils. One of the simplest swaps you can make today is replacing inflammatory seed oils with cleaner alternatives. What you cook with matters more than most people realize.

With love,

Kelly