This week on the HEAL with Kelly podcast, I sat down with Taryn Brumfitt — filmmaker, author, global body image activist, and founder of the Body Image Movement.

Taryn is best known for her groundbreaking documentaries Embrace and Embrace Kids, which have reached millions worldwide and helped spark a global conversation about body image, self-worth, and mental health. In 2023, she was named Australian of the Year for her work transforming how people — especially young people — relate to their bodies.

What struck me most in our conversation wasn’t just Taryn’s impact — it was her clarity.

She shared something deceptively simple, yet deeply liberating:

You don’t have to love your body.

You don’t even have to like it.

You just have to stop being at war with it.

So many of us spend our lives fighting the very body that carries us — trying to shrink it, fix it, punish it, or prove it’s worthy. We’re taught that confidence comes after we change ourselves. That peace is something we earn once we look a certain way.

But Taryn’s work — backed by years of research — shows the opposite is true.

When we make peace with our bodies, we actually make better choices.

We move more — not from guilt, but from care.

We nourish ourselves — not from control, but from respect.

We become more present in our lives — because we’re no longer sidelined by shame.

Perhaps most powerfully, Taryn reminded me:

Your body is not an ornament. It is the vehicle for your life.

When we stop measuring our worth by appearance and start honoring what our bodies do — breathe, heal, digest, carry, love, survive — something softens. Our energy returns; our sense of freedom returns.

This shift doesn’t just heal individuals.

It changes families.

It changes how children learn to see themselves.

It changes the world we’re quietly modeling every day to those in our orbit.

This Week’s Practice

Instead of asking, “How do I look?”

Try asking, “What does my body need right now?”

• Move your body today in a way that feels supportive — not punishing

• Thank one part of your body for what it allows you to do

• Notice any self-criticism, and gently replace it with appreciation

You’re not here to perfect your body.

You’re here to live inside it.

Reflection Question

Where in your life have you been fighting your body — when what it may be asking for is understanding, patience, or compassion?

I’d love to hear what this brings up for you.

Your reflections are always part of the healing. 💛

With love,

Kelly