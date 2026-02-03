This week on the HEAL with Kelly podcast, I sat down with Tara Schuster — bestselling author, former Comedy Central executive, and one of the most honest voices I know when it comes to mental health, self-worth, and reparenting ourselves back to wholeness.

Tara is the author of Buy Yourself the Fcking Lilies and her newest release, This Journal Fcking Works — a science-backed, soul-honoring guide to journaling as a real tool for healing, not just a feel-good habit. Her work bridges psychology, neuroscience, and lived experience, shaped by her own journey through anxiety, depression, and a childhood that required her to learn how to become her own safe place.

She reminded me that journaling isn’t about writing well. It isn’t about positivity. And it isn’t about fixing yourself.

It’s about telling the truth — gently, consistently, and without judgment.

In case you missed it, I went live with Tara this morning for a deeper dive into journaling and tangible practices you can incorporate into your day-to-day.

Tara shared that when we don’t give our inner world a safe place to land, our thoughts don’t disappear. They get louder. They loop. They harden into beliefs about who we are and what’s possible for us.

But when we write them down — when we name what we’re actually feeling — something softens.

The nervous system exhales. The mind stops spinning. And the parts of us that have been waiting to be heard finally feel seen.

She spoke beautifully about journaling as a ritual, not a habit. A sacred pause in the day where we return to ourselves — not to perform, optimize, or achieve, but simply to be with what’s real.

In a world that keeps pulling us outward — into comparison, consumption, and constant noise — journaling becomes a way home.

Not to the person we think we should be. But to the person we already are underneath the armor.

Why This Matters

Many of us are carrying thoughts we never question, emotions we never name, and stories we never stop to examine.

“I’m behind.”

“I’ve missed my chance.”

“I should be further along by now.”

Do any of these thoughts sound familiar? Tara reminded me that these thoughts aren’t facts — they’re parts of us asking for attention. They are crafted from life experiences and stories we’ve told ourselves, thanks to society, friends, and even our own families.

When we don’t listen, these thoughts take over. When we do, they begin to loosen their grip and we can begin to tell ourselves new stories and new narratives that honor the path that we are on.

Journaling gives us a private, portable place to practice honesty — without needing to explain, justify, or fix anything. And over time, that honesty creates space. Space to choose differently. Space to respond instead of react. Space to remember our worth.

This Week’s Practice

Set aside 5–10 minutes sometime this week and try this simple ritual Tara shared:

• Sit somewhere quiet and uninterrupted

• Write freely — no editing, no rereading

• Let whatever is loud in your mind come out onto the page

• When you’re done, write one thing you’re grateful for — no matter how small



Pause and notice how your body feels.

Reflection Question

What thoughts or feelings have been asking for your attention — and what might change if you gave them a safe place to land?

As always, I’d love to hear what this brings up for you.

Your reflections are part of the medicine we create together.

With love,

Kelly