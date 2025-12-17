There’s a quiet lie many of us have absorbed without realizing it: that aging is something to fear, fight, or resist.

During my recent conversation with Dr. Kerry Burnight, gerontologist and author of Joyspan, I felt that story gently — but firmly — unravel.

She’s worked with thousands of elders, and what she shared stopped me in my tracks:

Aging isn’t primarily about decline. It’s about choice.

Not the kind of choice that bypasses pain or pretends life is easy — but the kind that lives inside us. The choice of how we respond. How we adapt. How we stay connected to meaning, even as circumstances change

Dr. Burnight introduced a concept I haven’t been able to stop thinking about: Joyspan.

We talk a lot about lifespan (how long we live). We’ve started talking more about healthspan (how long we live well).

But Joyspan asks a deeper question: Do we actually love the life we’re living — at any age?

Joy, she reminded me, isn’t constant happiness. It isn’t denial. It isn’t pretending things don’t hurt. Joy is an inside-out capacity — one that can exist even in grief, loss, illness, or uncertainty. And the research is clear: people who cultivate it don’t just feel better — they live longer, healthier lives.

What surprised me the most is how practical this all is.

Dr. Burnight’s work points to four simple, human practices that shape Joyspan across a lifetime:

Grow. Stay curious. Do hard things. Refuse the myth that it’s “too late.” Growth doesn’t end — unless we decide it does.

Connect. Loneliness isn’t about how many people surround us — it’s about whether our connections nourish us. And connection requires initiative. Being the one who reaches out. The one who invites. The one who shows up.

Adapt. Life will change us. Bodies change. Roles change. Loss happens. Adaptation isn’t weakness — it’s wisdom. When we stop fighting reality, we conserve the energy needed to meet it.

Give. Purpose doesn’t have to be grand. It’s simply offering what we have, where we are. Listening. Helping. Being present. Giving turns suffering outward — and reminds us we still matter.

As we spoke, I realized how often our culture robs us of joy by framing aging as a problem to solve instead of a chapter to inhabit. We internalize ageism so early — in jokes, compliments, fears about becoming “less.” And without noticing, we begin to shrink ourselves long before we have to.

This landed so deeply for me:

We have far more control over our aging — and our joy — than we’ve been led to believe.

Not control over everything that happens.

But control over the meaning we make of it.

Control over our perspective.

And over how we meet what life brings.

That’s not toxic positivity. That’s liberation.

This Week’s Practice

Choose one of the four Joyspan practices and gently engage it this week:

Do something that stretches you — mentally, emotionally, creatively.

Reach out to someone you’ve been thinking about.

Notice where you’re resisting what is — and intentionally soften around it.

Offer what you have to give, however small it seems.

You don’t need to do everything all at once. Joy grows in increments.

Reflection Question

Where in your life have you been bracing against aging, change, or uncertainty — instead of asking how you might meet it with curiosity, connection, or care?

I’d love to hear what this brings up for you. Your reflections are always part of the healing.

With love,

Kelly