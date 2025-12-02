This week’s episode is unlike anything we’ve ever done — because it features my very fun-loving, sassy, 6-year-old fashionista, Riley Gores!

She reminds us (definitely, me!) of something we often forget on the path of self-growth:

Joy is healing. Laughter is healing. Play is healing.

Sometimes the wisest teacher in the room is six years old.

Sitting across from my daughter Riley — who is equal parts fashion editor, stand-up comedian, philosopher, and truth-teller — I was reminded of how children naturally live the very principles we adults spend years trying to relearn.

They don’t overthink joy. They don’t hide their excitement. They don’t apologize for what they love. They don’t need permission to be fully themselves.

Somewhere along the way, many of us lost that ease… because life happened, conditioning happened, grief happened, responsibility happened, over-thinking happened. But listening to Riley talk about fashion, fear, friendships, firetrucks, Palm Beach influencers, Starbursts, and her many opinions on Disneyland, I felt something shift in me:

Oh. This is what freedom looks like before the world teaches us to repress, shut down, contract.

Children remind us of who we were before we hardened.

They move toward what lights them up.

They feel and express their feelings in real time.

They are honest without the hesitation.

They forgive quickly and love loudly.

And they heal — remarkably fast — because nothing inside them is pretending, and they naturally and effortlessly let go.

And while Riley always makes me laugh, she also continuously shows me the way to the kind of simple truth adults rarely say out loud:



When I asked her what she wished I did better as a parent, she said, “Go on fewer trips without me.”

It was such a tender reminder that presence is the most potent kind of medicine.

Our kids don’t need perfection. They need our presence, our authenticity, and us to just hear and see them. They also need us to model our humanity by admitting our mistakes and our willingness to repair.

And maybe that’s the deeper spiritual teaching hidden inside this very joyful episode:

Healing isn’t only done in ceremony, meditation, or through deep emotional excavation. Healing also happens in giggles, honesty, connection, and the unfiltered aliveness kids radiate just by being who they are.

This Week’s Practice

Inspired by Riley’s effortless truth-telling and joy:

Ask yourself: Where can I bring a little more play, presence, or honesty back into my life?

Is there a place where you’ve grown overly serious? A part of you that misses wonder? A relationship that needs more presence — not perfection? Is there something you used to LOVE doing as a child that is calling to be re-activated?

Choose one small place this week to soften back into joy.

Because sometimes the most profound healing comes from remembering the parts of us that were never wounded to begin with.

What did this episode spark for you? I’d love to hear.

With love,

Kelly