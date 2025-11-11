There’s something magnetic about being in Oliver Niño’s presence. He carries both power and peace — the kind that comes from remembering something the rest of us are still trying to recall.

When we sat down together to record, I had just finished a healing session with him. I could feel the energy moving through my body — subtle but undeniable. What I loved most, though, was not only the sensation of being cleared. It was the reminder that each one of us has this same capacity within us.

Oliver calls himself a spiritual activator because when he works with people, they find their dormant gifts begin to reawaken. He told me,

“We all come here with spiritual gifts. Every single one of us.

Whether they stay dormant or not — that’s up to us.”

How many times in my life have I dimmed my own light just to fit in, to feel safe, to belong?

How often have I mistaken stability for peace?

Most of us learned early that our sensitivity, creativity, or intuition made others uncomfortable. So we tucked it away. We adapted to survive. However, the truth is, that light never leaves us — it just waits patiently for us to remember.

Oliver explained that when we ignore our gifts, we disconnect from the very life force that fuels us. And when we reconnect — when we stop denying what we came here to do — energy begins to flow freely again. Healing happens, clarity returns, opportunities seem to appear out of nowhere.

This is what alignment looks like.

Alignment doesn’t always require a healer — sometimes it’s as simple as coming back to your own body, your own breath, and your own truth. Movement, journaling, solitude, being in nature — these are ways of coming home.

This Week’s Practice

When you feel disconnected or heavy, try this gentle reactivation:

Move your body. Walk, stretch, dance — energy must move to release. Write in your journal. Let what’s inside spill onto the page without judgment. Allow yourself to be still. Sit in silence for a few minutes. Feel what’s true beneath the noise. Reflect and ask yourself: Where have I dimmed my light to feel safe or accepted? Whisper to that part of you: “It’s safe to shine now.”

Oliver reminded me that we are not here to live half lives or watered-down versions of ourselves. The world doesn’t need more perfect people — it needs more people who are fully alive.

The light you were born with was never lost. It’s simply waiting for your permission to shine again.

What resonated with you from this reflection? Share in the comments below — I’d love to hear how you’re reconnecting with your own light.

With love,

Kelly