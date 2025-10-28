There are moments in life when the lesson comes not from words — but from presence. For me, that lesson came through horses.

I went into my recent equine therapy session with one simple intention for the horses to help me release what is no longer serving me. But what unfolded was far deeper — a living mirror of how energy moves, how healing happens, and how life is always reflecting us back to ourselves.

Before I even arrived, waves of emotion started to rise — a tightening in my chest, that ache in my throat, the moisture welling in my eyes that says, there is grief that wants to move.

Interesting. I wasn’t even aware that I was carrying so much sadness. Is it old? Is it recent? Both?

When I stepped into the arena, my facilitator, Kate Neligan, a spiritual psychologist reminded me:

“Horses live in coherence. Their hearts are so powerful that just being near them can regulate our nervous systems.”

And I felt it. My body softened. My breath slowed. Even time seemed to slow down.

Horses don’t respond to our words; they respond to our energy. They mirror our inner world without judgment — only truth. You can’t fake calm around a horse. You have to become it.

There were two arenas that day — one overgrown and one newly cleared. Between them, a bridge. As the horses one by one trotted over to the new arena, seemingly telling me to follow, Kate invited me to pause on the bridge and ask myself:

What am I ready to leave behind?

What am I ready to step into?

As I spoke my intentions aloud — to return to awe, joy, and the magic of life — the most timid horse in the group that had stayed back in the first arena alone, trotted straight toward me. It was as if my recognition and honoring of my true essence — joy — had finally allowed that skittish mini horse to come near me.

Alignment is real safety. And his new behavior confirmed that my intention was rooted in truth.

Later, a strong yet gentle, spotted horse named Pico came to me and began working around my head and shoulders — energetically clearing the weight I’ve carried my whole life, but had no idea how to unburden on my own. Then he wrapped his neck around me and stood as still as a statue — strong, grounded, protective.

And in that moment, I felt something I hadn’t felt maybe ever: safety and peace in the presence of strength and wildness.

The kind of safety that comes when the masculine energy — within or around us — stands firm and says, you can be you in your fullest expression because I can handle it and I honor you.

The tears started streaming, as I grieved the fact that I hadn’t experienced this before AND grateful that I can now feel it’s possibility.

But a few minutes later, an energetic horse named Pistol came up to me with a different energy — more chaotic, even a bit pushy. I resisted him at first, until I realized:

He was showing me my own inner critic — the part that interrupts peace, the voice that says, you should be doing more. You are not enough and you need to earn love and protection.

The contrast between the two reminded me: Life will always send you both the comfort and the catalyst. And both are love in disguise.

I also had the realization that Pistol isn’t a bad horse…he was reading my energy and playing the role of bully to mirror back to me my energetic patterns that needed to be looked at! He may have behaved completely differently with someone else in his space.

What if instead of judging the people and circumstances that trigger us, we take responsibility or at least inventory for how our energy might be affecting the field. What if we looked at life experiences and people’s behavior as feedback and a mirror rather than an endless opportunity to judge and blame others!

At the end of the session, Pico — my healer horse — walked back toward the bridge between the old and the new, paused, and took a big ol’ horse dump right outside the threshold of the new arena. It couldn’t have been more symbolic. All the old energy he had help me release, the realizations of patterns that no longer served, all of it was dropped in the past, and I was free to enter this new chapter clear and unburdened. That steamy pile of shit stayed in the past.

And isn’t that what true healing is? To honor what was, release what no longer serves, and step forward lighter — into the unknown with trust.

In the days after that session, synchronicities started flowing — small miracles, effortless alignments.

When I asked myself why, the answer came clearly: Because I had returned to joy and awe.

Manifestation isn’t about forcing outcomes; it’s about attuning our energy. When we imagine from wonder rather than lack, the universe meets us there.

So lately, my practice has been simple: Instead of affirmations that feel forced, I say: “Just imagine…”

Just imagine the right people appearing at the right time.

Just imagine the miracle already in motion.

Just imagine how good it can get.

When we live in that energy — awe, gratitude, and curiosity — we become a match for the magic that’s already here.

This Week’s Practice

Notice what’s rising. When emotion stirs, don’t analyze — breathe and feel. Find your bridge. Ask yourself: What am I ready to release? What new arena am I stepping into? Play with “Just imagine.” Speak it aloud. See how your smile lights up and your body softens when imagination and fantasy replaces worry and effort. Trust the mirror. Whether it’s a horse, a person, or a moment, notice what life is reflecting back to you.

Everything around you is a teacher — whispering, you are safe to become who you already are.

With love and gratitude,

Kelly

P.S. Become a paid member to see more behind-the-scenes from this experience.