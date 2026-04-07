In my recent conversation with Dr. Nicole LePera — clinical psychologist, founder of The Holistic Psychologist, and author of the new book Reparenting the Inner Child — we explored one of the most important distinctions I think we can make on the healing journey: insight alone is not enough to create change.

Dr. Nicole LePera has spent years bridging the gap between psychological theory and lived experience — her own included. Her radical honesty about still navigating her own inner critic, still catching the moments where her wounded child takes the wheel, doesn’t just humanize the journey. It gives the rest of us permission to stop waiting until we have it all figured out before we begin.

The core of her work rests on something that sounds simple but is genuinely paradigm-shifting: understanding our patterns intellectually will not regulate our nervous system. Our bodies learned survival before language.

The emotional memories stored in our nervous system fire faster than conscious thought — which is why we can logically know we’re safe and still spiral, still panic, still shut down completely.

Healing isn’t about understanding things differently. It’s about showing up in action and doing something new — and that requires the body to feel safe first.

Why This Matters

One of the most powerful threads in our conversation was the link between chronic stress, unmet childhood needs, and physical illness. Dr. Nicole LePera referenced the ACEs study — longitudinal research showing that adverse childhood experiences don’t just shape our psychology, they show up in the body as cardiovascular disease, autoimmune conditions, and more. When the nervous system never fully turns off, inflammation stays elevated and the body begins to break down.

And then there’s shame — so deeply baked into who we’ve become that most of us don’t recognize it as shame at all. We just feel like we’re not enough. We hide parts of ourselves. We reach for something — achievement, substances, control, distraction — to get momentary relief from that underlying unworthiness. When we understand what actually drives these cycles, everything shifts. We stop seeing ourselves or others as broken, and start recognizing people as doing the only things they knew how to do to feel safe and connected. That reframe is everything. Because we cannot shame ourselves into healing — but we can, with patience and practice, become the steady and caring presence for ourselves that we may never have had.

This Week’s Practice

Dr. Nicole offers three simple check-in points to build somatic awareness throughout your day.

At any moment:

✨ Drop in and notice your breathing.

✨ Notice your heart rate

✨ Notice where you’re holding tension in your body — your jaw, your hands, your shoulders.

These three areas shift fastest under stress and are also most responsive to conscious attention.

If you notice tension or shallow breath, try slowing your breathing and softening your muscles. You’re not trying to fix anything. You’re simply sending your body a new signal that it is safe right now, in this moment.

That small act of returning to yourself, repeated across days and weeks, is how the nervous system begins to rewire.

And if you’re ready to go deeper, Dr. Nicole LePera’s Reparenting the Inner Child is one of the most practical and compassionate roadmaps I’ve encountered on this journey.

With love,

Kelly