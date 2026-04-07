The Map Back to Yourself
In my recent conversation with Dr. Nicole LePera — clinical psychologist, founder of The Holistic Psychologist, and author of the new book Reparenting the Inner Child — we explored one of the most important distinctions I think we can make on the healing journey: insight alone is not enough to create change.
Dr. Nicole LePera has spent years bridging the gap between psychological theory and lived experience — her own included. Her radical honesty about still navigating her own inner critic, still catching the moments where her wounded child takes the wheel, doesn’t just humanize the journey. It gives the rest of us permission to stop waiting until we have it all figured out before we begin.
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The core of her work rests on something that sounds simple but is genuinely paradigm-shifting: understanding our patterns intellectually will not regulate our nervous system. Our bodies learned survival before language.
The emotional memories stored in our nervous system fire faster than conscious thought — which is why we can logically know we’re safe and still spiral, still panic, still shut down completely.
Healing isn’t about understanding things differently. It’s about showing up in action and doing something new — and that requires the body to feel safe first.
Why This Matters
One of the most powerful threads in our conversation was the link between chronic stress, unmet childhood needs, and physical illness. Dr. Nicole LePera referenced the ACEs study — longitudinal research showing that adverse childhood experiences don’t just shape our psychology, they show up in the body as cardiovascular disease, autoimmune conditions, and more. When the nervous system never fully turns off, inflammation stays elevated and the body begins to break down.
And then there’s shame — so deeply baked into who we’ve become that most of us don’t recognize it as shame at all. We just feel like we’re not enough. We hide parts of ourselves. We reach for something — achievement, substances, control, distraction — to get momentary relief from that underlying unworthiness. When we understand what actually drives these cycles, everything shifts. We stop seeing ourselves or others as broken, and start recognizing people as doing the only things they knew how to do to feel safe and connected. That reframe is everything. Because we cannot shame ourselves into healing — but we can, with patience and practice, become the steady and caring presence for ourselves that we may never have had.
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This Week’s Practice
Dr. Nicole offers three simple check-in points to build somatic awareness throughout your day.
At any moment:
✨ Drop in and notice your breathing.
✨ Notice your heart rate
✨ Notice where you’re holding tension in your body — your jaw, your hands, your shoulders.
These three areas shift fastest under stress and are also most responsive to conscious attention.
If you notice tension or shallow breath, try slowing your breathing and softening your muscles. You’re not trying to fix anything. You’re simply sending your body a new signal that it is safe right now, in this moment.
That small act of returning to yourself, repeated across days and weeks, is how the nervous system begins to rewire.
And if you’re ready to go deeper, Dr. Nicole LePera’s Reparenting the Inner Child is one of the most practical and compassionate roadmaps I’ve encountered on this journey.
With love,
Kelly
the image of the map is doing something subtle here that i want to name - you are not describing a destination. you are describing the willingness to stop outsourcing your location to other people. that reframe matters more than it seems.
the part that most people miss about nervous system work is that the body does not distinguish between genuine safety and the absence of threat. you can regulate yourself into perfect stillness and still be completely dissociated from what you actually feel. the healing you are pointing at is not just calming the system down - it is teaching it that activation can be safe. that feeling things fully will not destroy you the way it almost did when you were small.
the map metaphor lands because the real disorientation is not being lost - it is realizing you were never taught what your own coordinates feel like in the first place.
Breathwork… Holotropic/ Shamanic Breathwork helps in releasing memories of old trauma.