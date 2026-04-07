HEAL with Kelly

HEAL with Kelly

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Mercer's avatar
Mercer
2d

the image of the map is doing something subtle here that i want to name - you are not describing a destination. you are describing the willingness to stop outsourcing your location to other people. that reframe matters more than it seems.

the part that most people miss about nervous system work is that the body does not distinguish between genuine safety and the absence of threat. you can regulate yourself into perfect stillness and still be completely dissociated from what you actually feel. the healing you are pointing at is not just calming the system down - it is teaching it that activation can be safe. that feeling things fully will not destroy you the way it almost did when you were small.

the map metaphor lands because the real disorientation is not being lost - it is realizing you were never taught what your own coordinates feel like in the first place.

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DrSRanjan's avatar
DrSRanjan
2d

Breathwork… Holotropic/ Shamanic Breathwork helps in releasing memories of old trauma.

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