During my conversation with Dr. Robin Berzin — physician, founder of Parsley Health, and one of the clearest voices in functional medicine today — she said something that has stayed with me.

“Your body knows how to heal when given the right inputs and freed from the toxic ones getting in the way.”

That’s not a tagline. That’s the thesis of a decade of work, a company she bootstrapped alone as a woman in New York with no outside funding, and a model of medicine she’s spent her career fighting to make the rule — not the exception.

And yet for most of us, we were never taught this. We were taught to outsource.

Functional medicine isn’t “alternative medicine.” As Robin put it: it’s the medicine of why.

When you can’t sleep, conventional medicine hands you Ambien. Functional medicine asks: why can’t you sleep? Is it inflammation? Anxiety? A blood sugar issue? An undiagnosed metabolic condition? Those are very different problems, requiring very different paths.

The same is true for PCOS, autoimmunity, hormonal imbalance, chronic infections — entire categories of experience where so many of us have been told some version of: we don’t know, here’s something to manage it.

Robin’s position, backed by years of clinical data from Parsley, is simply: that answer isn’t good enough.

The Gap Nobody’s Talking About

The average primary care lab panel tests roughly 19 biomarkers. It doesn’t look at inflammation. It doesn’t proactively assess hormones, thyroid function, heavy metals, or the predictive markers of heart disease — things like ApoB and Lp(a) that are far more revealing than a standard cholesterol panel.

So you get your bloodwork back. Everything is “normal.” You still feel terrible. And somehow that gap — between in range and actually well — becomes your problem to figure out alone.

This is not medicine failing because doctors don’t care. It’s a system designed to react to disease, not to support health. And as Robin pointed out, 60% of American adults are living with at least one chronic condition right now.

The system is not winning.

What’s Actually Possible

Here’s what I keep coming back to from this conversation: the list of conditions that are reversible is far longer than we’ve been led to believe.

Heart disease. PCOS. Impaired fertility. Hashimoto’s. Crohn’s. Ulcerative colitis. Osteopenia. These aren’t necessarily life sentences. They’re signals — from a body that has been under-resourced, under-heard, or asked to carry more than it was designed to hold without support.

Robin shared the story of a patient who was told by her GYN she would never conceive without IVF. After addressing the root metabolic drivers of her PCOS through diet, supplements, and cyclic progesterone, she went on to have three healthy babies. No intervention.

That story isn’t an anomaly. It’s a data point in a much larger pattern — one that most of us never get shown.

This Week’s Practice

Inspired by this conversation, I want to offer you a simple reframe to carry into the week.

Ask a different question. When something feels off in your body — fatigue, irregular cycles, brain fog, a symptom that keeps circling back — instead of asking “what’s wrong with me?”, try asking “what might my body be trying to tell me?” Your body is not your adversary. It is extraordinarily intelligent. It responds. It adapts. And given the right conditions, it heals.

Do a simple audit. Pick one area — sleep, energy, digestion, mood — and spend three days tracking it without judgment. Just noticing. When does it shift? What were you eating, doing, or feeling when it did? Patterns become visible when we start looking.

Consider what you haven’t tested. If it’s been a while since you’ve had bloodwork, or if your last panel came back “normal” but you still don’t feel well — that gap is worth investigating. Advocate for a deeper look. You’re allowed to ask for more than a screening.

With love, Kelly